Albirex claim fourth consecutive Singapore Cup title after DPMM rout

Despite leaving top scorer Shuhei Hoshino on the bench, Albirex Niigata FC S made light work of Brunei DPMM with a 4-1 win at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday night to clinch a fourth consecutive RHB Singapore Cup.

DPMM had not lost their 10 games in all competitions, but more than met their match against an Albirex side – which have now swept all domestic trophies in Singapore for a third straight season.

Captain Wataru Murofushi set the White Swans on the way early into the game, before Adam Swandi doubled their lead later in the first half to become the first Singaporean to score in a Cup final since Abdil Qaiyyim did so for Home United in 2015.

Murofushi added a second midway through the first half, before Hiroyoshi Kamata scored a fourth shortly after.

DPMM managed to pull one back through Azwan Ali late on, but there was no stopping Albirex from clinching yet another Singapore Cup.

The 4-1 win was the largest score line in a Cup final since 2013, when Home beat Tanjong Pagar United by the same score line.

It also marked a superb end to Yohsuke Nozawa’s Albirex career, as he finished off with a 13th trophy in White Swans colours since joining the club in 2015. The club had already announced his departure a couple of days before the final.

Albirex started off on the front foot and almost scored inside 25 seconds, but Adam could only see his first-time shot off Kenya Takahashi’s deep cross land on the wrong side of the post.

DPMM’s night then got off on the wrong note, with captain Shah Razen Said limping off injured after pulling a muscle while taking a shot.

The White Swans took full advantage of their setback and duly opened the scoring after just 10 minutes through a good team move.

Receiving Shun Kumagai’s pass into the area, Hiroyoshi Kamata could have shot at goal but chose to square it unselfishly for Murofushi. The Albirex skipper then showed the composure to slot neatly into the bottom right corner from eight yards out.

DPMM could have levelled matters eight minutes later, but Ukrainian front man Volodymyr Priyomov could only lash into the side netting from a tight angle.

Albirex then threatened to make it two on 24 minutes, with Adam’s left-footed close-range drive denied by the post before Ryujiro Yamanaka lashed over from the rebound.

DPMM failed to heed that warning as Kazuaki Yoshinaga’s men duly doubled their lead on 33 minutes.

Kumagai capitalised on some uncertain defending from the Wasps to knock it down for Adam, who took one touch to steady himself before lashing a sizzling shot into the bottom left corner past DPMM goalkeeper Haimie Nyaring.

Rene Weber’s charges did reappear for the second half with much more vigour, but could not trouble Nozawa with Priyomov and Azwan Ali Rahman both firing off-target.

Haimie tried his best to keep the score down for DPMM with a couple of superb stops, but there was no stopping the Albirex express as they netted another two goals to add gloss to the score line.

First, it was Murofushi who received Kamata’s pass, before curling a superb left-footed effort into the bottom left corner from just outside the area on 64 minutes.

Then Kamata turned from provider to scorer as he swept home from close range eight minutes later after Kumagai had held off a couple of defenders in the area.

DPMM did net a late consolation three minutes from time, with Azwan Ali converting off his older brother Abdul Azizi Rahman’s left-wing cross.

However they could not find another to set up an exciting finale, with Abdul Aziz Tamit’s snapshot looking destined for the top left corner before Nozawa pulled off a stunning stop to tip it over for his last piece of action in a White Swans kit.

The match would eventually end 4-1 to Albirex as they celebrated yet another year of astounding success.

Albirex Niigata FC (S): Yohsuke Nozawa (GK), Riku Moriyasu, Shuhei Sasahara ((Shuhei Hoshino 90’), Kaishu Yamazaki, Kenya Takahashi, Daiki Asoaka, Adam Swandi, Hiroyoshi Kamata, Wataru Murofushi (C), Ryujiro Yamanaka, Shun Kumagai

Brunei DPMM FC: Haimie Nyaring (GK), Helmi Zambin, Brian McLean, Abdul Aziz Tamit, Najib Tarif (Shafie Effendy 69’), Hendra Azam, Nurikhwan Othman (Abdul Azizi Rahman 79’), Azwan Ali Rahma, Adi Said, Volodymyr Priyomov, Shah Razen Said (C)( Abdul Mu’iz Sisa 10’)