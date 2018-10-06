Balestier claim third in Singapore Cup after shootout win over Protectors

Balestier Khalsa edged Home United 5-4 on penalties to clinch third place in the RHB Singapore Cup after the game had ended 2-2 at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday evening.

Lightning rarely strikes twice at the same spot, but it proved to be the case for Balestier as they led 2-0 through Hazzuwan Halim and Keegan Linderboom but contrived to throw away the lead, as they did three days ago against Brunei DPMM in the semi-final’s second leg.

Faritz Hameed and Isaka Cernak both scored for Home, but their efforts ultimately proved inconsequential after Zaiful Nizam saved Fazli Ayob’s attempt in the penalty shootout and Sanjin Vrebac dispatched the winning spot-kick.

The Protectors were arguably in control the entire game but lapses in concentration saw them going behind 2-0 in the first half.

Hazzuwan should have opened the scoring in the 24th minute, after latching onto Linderboom’s knockdown but Eko Pradana Putra was able to palm the ball away.

The forward made no mistake from the penalty spot just a minute later though, converting the spot-kick after Huzaifah Aziz was felled by Shahrin Saberin.

The lead was doubled in the 37th minute, with Vrebac playing a delightful ball over the top for Hazzuwan and the latter cut back for an arriving Linderboom to smash home.

It could so easily have been 3-0 in the 49th minute, after Faizal Roslan lost the ball to Hazzuwan and the striker went for goal but Eko was quick to close him down and block his effort.

But it was all Home thereafter, with the Protectors missing chances again and again. Song Ui-young had an attempt from close range but he blasted over, while Izzdin Shafiq’s free-kick shaved the side of the woodwork on the hour mark.

Home finally made their opportunity count in the 74th minute, with substitute Fazli making an immediate impact as his free-kick found Faritz and the full-back headed into the back of the net.

A big chance to tie the game then went begging in the 84th minute, as Cernak swung in a cross towards the danger area and Shakir Hamzah was there to meet it but he headed onto the post.

It was not till injury time that Home finally drew level, as Sharil Ishak drew a foul from Shaqi Sulaiman and earned a penalty, which Cernak converted to send the game into the shootouts.

Both teams’ first four takers had converted their chances, before Zaiful made his brilliant save from Fazli and Sajin put away his effort with aplomb to give the Tigers a third-placed finish to end their season.

Home United FC Head Coach Aidil Sharin: “We have to give congrats to Balestier, they have worked hard and gave us a tough time.

“First half for us, we were not the best and it was a big difference from the way we played against Albirex. We are attacking but as a team when we are defending we didn’t defend well — they only had two good chances and they scored.

“Second half my boys transformed back to who they were and they did well, coming back from 2–0 down. It’s just the ending is not good. In the penalty shootout, anything can happen. Zaiful is more experienced and we have to give credit to him. Eko is still earning but it’s good for him to be up the and there learn.

“Even though we are fourth in the Cup, do not forget we faced Tampines and then Albirex. If we were in the opposite side of the draw, it would have been different.

“The season definitely is a good one. I can’t ask for more. Result-wise when you lose, no coach will feel happy. It is very disappointing not to get third spot at least but I can’t take credit away from them for working so hard. It’s not easy to play so many games this season but they consistently fought, so respect to my boys.”

Balestier Khalsa FC Head Coach Marko Kraljevic: “We started the first half very well and we scored two goals. We didn’t dominate the game but we played well with our passes and went behind their defense often.

“Second half we were under a lot of pressure and there was not much chances but they kept possession and didn’t make as many chances.

“If you asked me now, I am not happy because I should be playing at eight o’clock (for the final). I like to win but I am not pleased playing at 5pm.

“Sometimes penalty shootouts are like gambling, anything can happen but I am really pleased. All these young boys wanted to take the penalty. Sanjin and Shaqi said they wanted to take. This is very positive and end of the day I am pleased with the character of the players.”

Home United FC: Eko Pradana Putra (GK), Shakir Hamzah, Song Uiyoung, Faritz Hameed, Iqram Rifqi (Aqhari Abdullah 46’), Izzdin Shafiq (C), Faizal Roslan (M.Anumanthan 56’), Shahril Ishak, Shahrin Saberin, Hafiz Nor (Fazli Ayob 72’), Isaka Cernak

Balestier Khalsa FC: Zaiful Nizam (GK), Fadli Kamis, Shaqi Sulaiman, Khalili Khalif, Nurullah Hussein, Hazzuwan Halim (Akbar Shah Zainudeen 76’), Sufianto Salleh, Huzaifah Aziz, Fariz Faizal (Nurisham Jupri 86’), Keegan Linderboom (Noor Akid Nordin 60’), Sanjin Vrebac