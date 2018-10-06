Singapore and Tampines jerseys for Fahrudin Mustafic testimonial revealed

The jerseys for Fahrudin Mustafic’s testimonial match have been revealed and will carry his jersey number that he wore throughout his playing career.

Fahrudin announced his retirement last month and Tampines Rovers, in partnership with the Football Association of Singapore, have arranged a testimonial between a Tampines All-Stars against a Singapore Selection side. The player himself selected the players for both teams.

The tough-tackling midfield will play one half for each team as captain and a slew of current and former Singapore football stars are set to thrill the fans at Our Tampines Hub, with the game scheduled for 6.00pm.

The Singapore Selection kit will feature Fara in the jersey number 15, which he wore during his international career while the Tampines kit will come with a number 4.

Entry is free for all but fans are encouraged to come early.