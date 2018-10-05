Home United and Balestier Khalsa battle to finish third in Singapore Cup

After suffering heartbreak in their respective semi-final ties, Home United and Balestier Khalsa have to recover quickly as they meet in the RHB Singapore Cup third-place playoff at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday evening.

Both teams tried to salvage local pride in the Singapore Cup, but eventually came unstuck against foreign sides over the two-legged semi-finals.

After losing the first leg 3-2, Home put up a good attacking show in the second leg only to be continually thwarted by evergreen goalkeeper Yohsuke Nozawa as reigning champions Albirex Niigata FC (S) eventually edged it 1-0 to progress 4-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile Balestier produced a spirited response to a 2-0 first leg defeat by going two goals up in the first half of the second leg to level the score on aggregate. However the Tigers faded away in the second half with DPMM scoring two late goals to make the final at their expense.

Thus instead of setting up a repeat of the 2014 final, Home and Balestier will meet in the consolation third-place playoff. The two sides did face off at this stage back in 1999, with the Protectors pipping the Tigers (then known as Balestier Central before the merger with Clementi Khalsa) to third place.

While some may view this as a pointless game, the fact that there is prize money at stake makes it more than just a mere curtain-raiser for the final. The eventual third-placed team will stand to gain S$25,000 while the fourth-placed team will get S$10,000.

Both coaches have stated that they will take this game seriously, so do expect a fiercely-fought battle come Saturday evening.

“We’re not going to reserve our energy. I want to motivate my boys to give it one last shot,” said Home’s Aidil Sharin. “We want to be the best local team – be it in the league or in the Cup.”

“We’re going to try our best to finish third,” echoed Balestier’s Marko Kraljevic, who won the 2014 Singapore Cup in his first season in charge of the club. “Getting the players to forget the DPMM game and move on into this game is the toughest job for me right now.”

Home are targeting a second straight third-placed Singapore Cup finish in as many years, while Balestier are looking for their best performance in this competition since losing to Ceres-La Salle (now known as Ceres-Negros) 2-1 to finish fourth in 2016.

TEAM NEWS:

Home will be at full-strength for this one, with captain Izzdin Shafiq returning from suspension for this one.

Balestier will, however, have to contend without the services of main left-back Ahmad Syahir as he is suspended for accumulating two yellow cards.

FORM GUIDE:

Home United FC: WWLDL

Balestier Khalsa FC: WLLDD

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

15/07/18 Home 1-1 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

19/05/18 Balestier 2-1 Home – Singapore Premier League

04/04/18 Home 3-1 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

20/10/17 Home 2-0 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

03/07/17 Balestier 1-2 Home – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Shahril Ishak (Home United FC)

Shahril’s disappointment on Wednesday night after the loss to Albirex was clear as he spent some time alone on the Bishan Stadium pitch before trudging off to join his teammates. The 34-year-old forward will be looking to turn that setback into strength as national teammate Zaiful Nizam stands in between him and his quest of adding to a tally of 20 goals in all competitions.

Huzaifah Aziz (Balestier Khalsa FC)

It has been a dream season for Huzaifah, who received his maiden Singapore call-up on Wednesday after impressing in the heart of the Tigers midfield and capped it off with a well-taken fifth goal of the season on the same night. The 24-year-old will be relishing the opportunity to test his credentials against Izzdin Shafiq – a competitor for the midfield slots in the Lions team.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Home coach Aidil Sharin: “We still have a lot of things to improve as a team. We made mistakes earlier in the season and gave away cheap points. But it’s important that we improved game by game and we ended the league season with an 11-match unbeaten run.

“We have a great team spirit and we showed we can play without stars this season, if you play as a team. Youngsters like Iqram (Rifqi), Faizal (Roslan) and Kenji (Rusydi) played so many games this season, with the senior players guiding them. I’m giving the team a complete off on Thursday and we’ll see on Friday who is fit. The best players will play in this game.”

Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic: “We could not hold on to beat DPMM, but this is football and we must learn from this one. We’ve played Home three times this season, so we know how they play and they know how we play.

“It will be another tough game against Home, but we go into every game wanting to win. We always believe it is possible to beat any team in this league and we are good enough to beat anyone.”