Goalkeeper Yohsuke Nozawa to leave Albirex Niigata FC S after 12 trophies

Goalkeeper Yohsuke Nozawa will be leaving Albirex Niigata FC S after four years in Singapore where he won 12 titles.

The 39-year-old has been arguably the best goalkeeper in the league this season with a commanding presence in between the sticks.

Nozawa began his career in the J-League in 1998 at Shimizu S-Pulse before turning out for Albirex Niigata, Shonan Bellmare and Matsumoto Yamaga FC.

He joined the White Swans in Singapore in 2015 and went on to make more than 100 appearances for the club.

“I have played four years of professional football in Singapore. In these four years, I have experienced the delay of kick-off due to lightning risk, the postponement of matches due to haze,” he said on the Albirex website.

“However, I have also won many trophies with the team and lived each day to the fullest. I have also seen the increase in numbers of local supporters for the team.

“My most enjoyable moment was to do the victory dance after each game together with our supporters.

“I stayed in Singapore for four years and I like Singapore very much. However, the time to say Sayonara has come.”

Nozawa’s arrival in Singapore coincided with the club’s rise as the dominant force in Singapore football as they went on to sweep every domestic title available.

In 2015, he won the Singapore Cup and League Cup double. He followed that up with the quadruple in 2016 and 2017. This year, the club have already sealed the Singapore Premier League crown.

On Saturday, Nozawa will play his final game in Singapore when Albirex take on Brunei DPMM in the 2018 Singapore Cup final.