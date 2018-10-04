Nozawa, Takahashi heroics take Albirex past Home United into SG Cup final

Kenya Takahashi’s stunning free-kick effort and Yohsuke Nozawa’s heroics in goal helped Albirex Niigata FC S achieve a 1-0 win against Home United in the second leg of their RHB Singapore Cup semi-final tie at Bishan Stadium on Wednesday night, as the reigning champions progressed into a fourth straight final 4-2 on aggregate.

Albirex will now contest Saturday’s final against Brunei DPMM, whom also beat Balestier Khalsa 4-2 over two legs.

Having lost the first leg at Jurong East Stadium 3-2 a week ago, Home needed just one goal to level the tie but were continually thwarted by the evergreen Nozawa in the Albirex goal.

Song Ui-young could have scored after just five minutes on the clock, but the 38-year-old got down well to tip it around the post for a corner.

Nozawa then denied Isaka Cernak’s header off Hafiz Nor’s free-kick from point-blank range, before denying the latter on the follow-up five minutes later.

The White Swans custodian continued to keep Home at bay thereafter, denying a close-range shot from Shahril Ishak on 16 minutes before tipping away Hafiz’s goal-bound dead-ball 12 minutes later.

Albirex woke up from their slumber late into the first half, with Shun Kumagai – starting upfront again in place of the rested Shuhei Hoshino – unlucky to see his first-time shot off Takahashi’s low cross tipped around the post by young Home custodian Kenji Rusydi.

Home regrouped for the second half and went close again to scoring on 51 minutes when Hafiz’s inward pass put Song through on goal, but the latter’s effort was superbly charged down by the in-form Nozawa.

Those saves proved crucial as Albirex duly grabbed the opening goal on the night in the 63rd minute to make it 4-2 on aggregate.

The odds looked stacked against Takahashi from converting from 35 yards out after Kumagai was brought down by Isaka, but the set-piece specialist struck the resulting dead ball with such venom that Kenji got a hand to it but failed to keep out.

That meant Home needed two goals just to push the tie into extra-time, but Nozawa was bent on keeping his 13rd clean sheet in all competitions this season.

The former J-League goalkeeper first denied Song’s diving header off Shakir Hamzah’s left-wing cross, before getting back in time to prevent the ball from creeping over the line on 71 minutes.

He then parried substitute Fazli Ayob’s snapshot from just outside the area two minutes later, before leaving the best for the last with a stunning reflex save to deny Shahril’s well-directed header off Fazli’s right-wing cross on the stroke of full-time.

Albirex would hold on for the win to ensure progression into yet another final, while extending their unbeaten run to 49 games since their last defeat in July 2017.

Home United FC Head Coach Aidil Sharin: “Honestly I feel frustrated with this result. The Albirex keeper is very experienced and I consider him the best in the league. If you realise, he don’t have that many saves to make over the course of the season like today.

“It proves that my team can match them. The boys worked very hard and it’s not easy to play so many games back-to-back. I’m proud of my boys for the way they fought and gave everything. It’s just not our day.”

Albirex Niigata FC (S) Head Coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga: “We have played a lot of matches these few weeks and the players are tired… Home are a very good team so it was a difficult game for us. Our players showed mental strength to win this game and I want them to continue to play their best for one more game on Saturday.

“There’s no local clubs in the final, but we consider ourselves a local club and we have a lot of Singaporean supporters. We will fight hard for the supporters to win the final.”

Home United FC: Kenji Rusydi (GK), Aqhari Abdullah (Faritz Hameed 75’), Abdil Qaiyyim, Faizal Roslan, Shakir Hamzah (C), M. Anumanthan, Isaka Cernak, Hafiz Nor (Amy Recha 84’), Song Uiyoung, Iqram Rifqi (Fazli Ayob 65’), Shahril Ishak

Albirex Niigata FC (S): Yohsuke Nozawa (GK), Riku Moriyasu, Shuhei Sasahara, Kaishu Yamazaki, Kenya Takahashi, Daiki Asoaka, Adam Swandi, Hiroyoshi Kamata, Wataru Murofushi (C), Ryujiro Yamanaka, Shun Kumagai