Brunei DPMM survive early scare against Balestier to seal SG Cup final spot

Two late goals from Brunei DPMM saw them secure a spot in the RHB Singapore Cup final with a 4-2 win on aggregate at the expense of Balestier Khalsa following a 2-2 draw in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday evening at the Toa Payoh Stadium.

Hazzuwan Halim and Huzaifah Aziz had helped the Tigers to draw level on aggregate with first-half goals, but DPMM came roaring back in the second half with Shahrazen Said and Volodymyr Pryiomov netting one each.

Needing two goals to turn the tie around, Balestier went on the attack from the get-go and created enough chances to score thrice in the opening 10 minutes.

But Vedran Mesec was denied by a great reflex save from Haimie Nyaring in the sixth minute, while Keegan Linderboom hit the crossbar with a header two minutes later.

A wonderful delivery from Ahmad Syahir then found Hazzuwan unmarked inside the box, but the winger somehow put his header wide instead.

DPMM were struggling to contain Balestier though, and the Tigers’ pressure eventually paid off when Hazzuwan earned a penalty in the 36th minute, which he duly dispatched with ease to reduce the deficit.

Balestier then drew themselves level on aggregate minutes later, with Hazzuwan involved in the thick of action once again. A one-two between Huzaifah and Hazzuwan allowed the former to bore down on goal, and the midfielder slotted the ball past Haimie.

DPMM tried to impose themselves in the second half, with Pryiomov putting it just over from inside the area shortly after the restart.

Azwan Ali then forced Zaiful Nizam into a decent save after intercepting the ball deep in Balestier’s half in the 54th minute, before Adi Said blasted a free-kick narrowly over.

The pressure from DPMM finally paid off in the 79th minute, with Shahrazen Said plundering the ball in after Brian McLean’s header came off the crossbar.

Barely three minutes later, DPMM scored again to restore their two-goal advantage on aggregate after a lapse in the Balestier defence.

A high ball was not dealt with properly by Shaqi Sulaiman and Azwan Ali managed to nick it before getting a shot away. The ball took a deflection off Zaiful and Shaqi before rolling on for Pryiomov, who had the simplest task of shooting into an empty net to seal the victory.

DPMM will take on Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata S in the cup final on Saturday after the Japanese side defeated Home United to win the other semi-final tie 4-2 on aggregate, while Balestier will take on Home in the third/fourth placing match earlier on the same day.

Balestier Head Coach Marko Kraljevic: “Nothing happened (for them) until the 79th minute. Everything was okay, but in this kind of tempo, you cannot last the whole game. We started losing the shape, but they didn’t create much chances against us as well. One set-piece killed us at 2-1, we tried pushing for another goal and then we conceded once more and the game was over.

“It was a wasted opportunity, first half we could have scored three or four goals easily. It’s not easy to play the second half the same way… we didn’t allow opponent to make the chances, but it’s very sad. We should come back, but what to do. Now we have to fight for third or fourth. Let’s move on and learn from this.”

DPMM Head Coach Weber: “I was very sad about our team in the first half. Very sad. We don’t play in that way usually. Second half, we turned it around because of the way the boys played. They believed in themselves and what they can do. We had better strategy in the second half.

“I’m happy, they deserve the win. They understood what I said. At the start of the season, I said I came to do something this season. So I hope to win the final and write our name into the history.”

Balestier Khalsa: Zaiful Nizam (GK,C), Fadli Kamis, Shaqi Sulaiman (Akbar Shah Zainudeen 89′), Khalili Khalif, Nurullah Hussein, Hazzuwan Halim, Huzaifah Aziz, Fariz Faizal (Afiq Salman Tan 74′), Ahmad Syahir, Keegan Linderboom, Vedran Mesec

Brunei DPMM: Haimie Nyaring (GK), Brian McLean, Azwan Saleh (Nurikhwan Othman 34′), Azwan Ali Rahman, Hendra Azam, Volodymyr Pryiomov, Suhaimi Sulau (Najib Tarif 71′), Helmi Zembin, Adi Said (Shafie Efenddy 64′), Abdul Aziz Tamit, Shahrazen Said (C)