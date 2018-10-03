Home United captain Izzdin Shafiq scores incredible free-kick in training

Widely regarded as one of the top midfielders in Singapore, Home United’s Izzdin Shafiq justified that claim with an incredible free-kick in training.

The team were put through their paces on Tuesday in preparation for their RHB Singapore Cup semi-final second leg against Albirex Niigata FC S when Izzdin decided to showcase his set-piece prowess.

With teammate Faizal Roslan climbing onto the goal-post, Izzdin took aim at the top right corner and was on the money with his free-kick.

While it may have been done for fun, the midfielder definitely showed why he is rated so highly by club and country.

Izzdin is expected to make Fandi Ahmad’s final 23-man squad for the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup in November but first up, Home will miss out on his services due to suspension against the White Swans come Wednesday night at Bishan Stadium.

Winners of the tie will go on to face either Brunei DPMM or Balestier Khalsa in the Singapore Cup final.