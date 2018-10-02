Home United keen to tarnish Albirex Niigata Singapore’s 2018 unbeaten record

After being ASEAN champions in the AFC Cup and finishing second in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) to qualify for the 2019 AFC Champions League, Home United want to cap off the good year with a seventh Singapore Cup triumph.

Firstly they need to overturn a 3-2 first leg deficit as they host champions Albirex Niigata FC (S) in the second leg of the RHB Singapore Cup semi-final tie at Bishan Stadium on Wednesday night.

It looked unlikely after a poor start to the season that saw them winning just two out of their opening seven matches. However, Home got their act together when it mattered as they finished the campaign with an 11-game unbeaten run in the league to finish as the best-placed local team – which ensures they get their first taste of ACL action in 2019.

The achievement caps off a pretty good year for the Protectors, having also finished ASEAN Champions in the AFC Cup back in August. However it could get even better for them with a potential record seventh Singapore Cup triumph on the cards.

That is if they can overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg of their semi-final tie against Albirex at Jurong East Stadium a week ago to enter Saturday’s final against either Brunei DPMM or Balestier Khalsa.

No team has managed to defeat the White Swans this term, but defender Shakir Hamzah believes there is nothing that this crop of Protectors can’t do.

“If there’s a day to show that we’re capable of playing in the ACL qualifiers next year, this is it,” the bullish 25-year-old told FOX Sports Asia. “They have not lost this season, but as long as we stay together as a unit and work together as a team, we can beat them.

“In the first leg, they were able to capitalize whenever we make a mistake. We need to cut down on such occurrences in this second leg and put in a lot of crosses and shots to go into the final. It’s been an amazing journey in my first season with this club and I hope we can add another trophy into our cabinet.”

Of course it will be easier said than done, with Albirex making history over the weekend as the first-ever team to finish an SPL season unbeaten. Home’s task is made even tougher with key full-back Kenya Takahashi and chief forward Shuhei Hoshino returning from suspension to bolster the options for Coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga.

Hoshino is ready to make up for lost time as the White Swans target to sweep every domestic trophy available for a third straight year.

“I was encouraging the team while watching the game from the outside,” said the 22-year-old, who also missed Sunday’s 2-1 win over Warriors FC due to a slight injury. “I want to contribute to the team both by encouragement and scoring goals.

“We have a winning mentality within this team so that’s why we were able to achieve this unbeaten feat. We’re prepared to play this second leg even if it goes into extra time or penalties, because we really want to be in the final.”

TEAM NEWS:

Takahashi and Hoshino are now back for Albirex, but they will miss the services of diminutive attacker Taku Morinaga due to his late red card in the first leg.

On the other hand, Home will also have to contend without influential skipper Izzdin Shafiq due to accumulation of two yellow cards.

FORM GUIDE:

Albirex Niigata FC (S): WWDWW

Home United FC: WWWLD

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

26/09/18 Albirex 3-2 Home – Singapore Cup

12/08/18 Home 1-1 Albirex – Singapore Premier League

09/06/18 Albirex 3-0 Home – Singapore Premier League

18/04/18 Home 1-6 Albirex – Singapore Premier League

30/09/17 Home 1-2 Albirex – Singapore Cup

27/09/17 Albirex 3-1 Home – Singapore Cup

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Hafiz Nor (Home United FC)

It has been an excellent year for the 30-year-old, with his opener in the first leg putting him on nine goals in all competitions. The electric winger will be looking to carry where he left off against an Albirex backline that has not kept a clean sheet for the past four outings.

Kenya Takahashi (Albirex Niigata FC (S))

The 23-year-old’s return is a big boost for the White Swans, as Home will need to watch out for his lung-bursting runs down the left and ability to take wicked set-pieces.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Albirex forward Shuhei Hoshino: “It’s easy for me this year because I have supportive teammates. Everyone in this team is good so I had a lot of balls fed to me. This game won’t be an easy game, for sure in fact every game is not easy for us.”

Home defender Shakir Hamzah: “Coach Aidil Sharin is an outstanding coach – he put us through a lot of drills to prepare us for this tough season. I only want to do my best for this team, just like how everyone work hard for each other on and off the field.”