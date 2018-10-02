Tampines squad for Fahrudin Mustafic Testimonial vs Singapore All-Stars

Tampines Rovers have announced the squad list for Fahrudin Mustafic’s testimonial match on October 7, Sunday.

The 37-year-old midfielder has decided to hang up his boots and the Stage have arranged a testimonial against a Singapore All-Stars team to celebrate Fahrudin’s wonderful career.

Farra, as he is affectionately known in the Singapore football scene arrived in the Lion City 17 years ago as a 20-year-old and went on to receive citizenship to turn out for the Lions.

Radojko Avramovic made Fahrudin a mainstay in the national team and the tough-tackling midfielder went on to win two AFF Suzuki Cup titles with the Lions.

At the club level, Fahrudin made more than 300 appearances for his beloved Stags and won five S.League titles, three Singapore Cup victories and was voted the Young Player of the Year in 2004.

Here are the current and former Tampines players who will take to the field in one last battle with Fahrudin.

Tampines squad list for Fahrudin testimonial

Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny, Rezal Hassan

Defenders: Irwan Shah, Ismail Yunos, Shariff Samat, Jufri Taha, Anaz Hadee, Fathi Yunos, Zahid Ahmad, Ismadi Mukhtar

Midfielders: Fahrudin Mustafic (C), Jamil Ali, Imran Sahib, Ridhuan Muhammad, Fabian Kwok, Yasir Hanapi, Nor Azli Yusoff, Shahdan Sulaiman

Forwards: Aliff Shaffein, Farizal Basri, Khairul Amri