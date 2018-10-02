Fahrudin Mustafic reveals Singapore team for Tampines testimonial

The Singapore All-Stars team list for Fahrudin Mustafic’s testimonial game against a Tampines All-Stars at Our Tampines Hub on October 7 has been revealed on Monday night.

Fahrudin announced his retirement from the beautiful game last month and his club Tampines Rovers have put together a testimonial on Sunday to give their loyal captain the perfect end to an illustrious career.

The 37-year-old midfielder will play one half for the Tampines team before donning the national team kit for the second half.

The Singapore team handpicked by Fahrudin himself includes some of the biggest names in Singapore football with Noh Alam Shah, Lionel Lewis, Isa Halim, Daniel Bennett, Shaiful Esah and Indra Sahdan expected to start.

Joining these legends will be some of Fandi Ahmad’s current squad members like Pahang FA’s Safuwan Baharudin, Johor Darul Ta’zim captain Hariss Harun, Baihakki Khaizan, Izwan Mahbud and Shahril Ishak.

Singapore All-Stars squad for Fahrudin’s testimonial

Goalkeepers: Lionel Lewis, Izwan Mahbud

Defenders: Noh Rahman, Shaiful Esah, Baihakki Khaizan, Safuwan Baharudin, Daniel Bennett, Jumaat Jantan, Shakir Hamzah, Hafiz Sujad

Midfielders: Fahrudin Mustafic (C), Hariss Harun, Isa Halim, Izzdin Shafiq, Shahril Ishak, Masrezwan Masturi

Forwards: Aleksandar Duric, Noh Alam Shah, Indra Sahdan, Fazrul Nawaz

The game will kick off at 6.00pm and entry is free for the public.

*Click here for the Tampines All-Stars squad list