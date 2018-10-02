Aidil Sharin to Perak, Lim Lee Saeng spotted at Choa Chu Kang Stadium

With the 2018 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season coming to an end, there could be a massive overhaul among the coaches with Aidil Sharin and Lim Lee Saeng both targeted by Perak FA and Warriors FC respectively.

As clubs wind down after Saturday’s climatic end to the league campaign – only one game between Young Lions and Brunei DPMM left to play – clubs are already putting together their battle plan for the 2019 edition.

Former Home United coach Lim was spotted in the terraces of Choa Chu Kang Stadium in Warriors FC’s 2-1 loss to Albirex Niigata FC S and the South Korean is understood to have spoken to the nine-time league champions about taking over from Mirko Grabovac.

Grabovac came into the role at the start of the season and was expected to bring back the glory days to the Warriors camp, but his team had a disappointing start to the campaign and finished in fifth place.

Lee, who guided the Protectors to Singapore Cup glory in 2011 and 2013 is also wanted by Geylang International so it remains to be seen which club will land his services.

Over at the Bishan-based club, Home ended a successful campaign with a 1-1 draw at Our Tampines Hub to seal second spot ahead of Tampines Rovers, and will now go on to represent Singapore in the 2019 AFC Champions League qualifiers.

Coach Aidil’s charges also captured the AFC Cup Zonal title and the Singapore tactician has attracted attention from across the Causeway as well as other regional clubs.

There was talk of Ceres Negros being interested in his services but that rumour has since died down.

Perak FA are the latest club who have been mooted as an interested party but it will take an irresistible offer to prize away one of Singapore’s top local coaches as he prepares to take the Protectors into AFC Champions League battle next year.

Perak’s interest in the Singapore tactician has also brought forth offers from another Malaysian Super League giant and an Indonesian club.

With the Protectors looking to become to the first club to defeat Albirex Niigata FC S in the Singapore Cup semi-final on Wednesday, any potential move will have to be put on hold until end of the week at least.