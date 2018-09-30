Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 22: Amri, Shahril roll back the years

Find out who are the players who made it into the Singapore Premier League Team of the Week XI.

Barring a rescheduled game between Young Lions and Brunei DPMM in October, this weekend was the final round of fixtures in the 2018 Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaign.

Two games in particular had a lot a stake as Albirex Niigata FC S headed to Choa Chu Kang Stadium in search of a point or more to become the first team in SPL history to go a full season unbeaten.

Kazuaki Yoshinaga’s charges did just that as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Warriors FC to make it a perfect season for the Japanese side from Jurong.

Over at Our Tampines Hub, the battle to finish as the highest-placed local team to claim that coveted AFC Champions League qualifying slot was played between Tampines Rovers and Home United.

It was the Protectors who walked away joyous on the night as a 1-1 draw, coupled with Brunei DPMM’s stalemate against Balestier Khalsa at Toa Payoh Stadium enough to see Aidil Sharin’s team finish second.

There was also a game between two teams who have had a disappointing campaign as Hougang United played out a 1-1 draw against Geylang International at Hougang Stadium. The result meant that the home side finished the season without a win at home.

Here are the best 11 players from this week’s action…

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 22

Syazwan Buhari (Tampines Rovers) – A consistent performer for Tampines this year, Syazwan has showed that he is an assured pair of hands when called into action. With the Protectors surging forward in search of goals, Syazwan managed to thwart their efforts and even saved Song Ui-young’s penalty at the death.

Jufri Taha (Geylang International) – It was a good night for the Geylang captain as he marshalled the backline well to stop Hougang from getting their first home win of the season. His good reading of the game enabled him to halt the Hougang attackers almost all night.

Fabian Kwok (Hougang United) – Slotting into defence in the absence of the suspended Faiz Salleh, the 29-year-old showed his versatility as he put up a good display alongside Illyas Lee. Stood up to be counted as he was at the right place at the right time to net an injury-time header to salvage a draw for Hougang and give the beleaguered home fans something to shout about.

Faizal Roslan (Home United) – One of the best youngsters to benefit from this season’s SPL regulations of fielding U-23 players, the centre-back clocked another solid outing against the Stags to improve his chances of a call-up to the national team.

Vedran Mesec (Balestier Khalsa) – The Balestier midfielder put up an all-action display in the middle for the park and was involved in almost every Balestier Attack. His surging runs into the attacking third gave DPMM a lot of problems and he can count himself unlucky not to score on the night.

Wataru Murofushi (Albirex Niigata S) – Just when it looked like Albirex were out of ideas against a stubborn Warriors side, the Albirex skipper came up with a strike to ease the pressure on his team. Hard to think of a better midfielder in the SPL this year.

Riku Moriyasu (Albirex Niigata S) – The wing-back was kept busy all night and just about helped his team keep Warriors at bay. He was his usual self when given the opportunity to attack as his pinpoint crosses led to both goals for the Japanese outfit.

Adam Swandi (Albirex Niigata S) – In his last league game of the season, Adam was at his menacing best. Always cutting in at the right moment, he was a constant source of danger with his passes and strikes.

Adi Said (Brunei DPMM) – Arguably one of the most creative playmakers in the league this year. While DPMM have struggled to find consistency all season, Adi Said has proved to be the brightest spark for the Wasps. His eye for that killer pass in the attacking third gave the Balestier defence nightmares.

Shahril Ishak (Home United) – 13 league goals for the seasoned campaigned. Shahril has been a class above the rest all season with crucial goals and assists for the Protectors. Conjured the equaliser against Tampines out of nothing and that point was enough to seal second place for the Bishan-based club.

Khairul Amri (Tampines Rovers) – Just like his national team striker partner Shahril, Amri has had an excellent season with 15 goals making him the top local scorer. His well-taken penalty gave the Stags the lead but alas, it was not meant to be for Tampines.