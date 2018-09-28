Familiar foes Balestier Khalsa and Brunei DPMM to clash again at Toa Payoh

Balestier Khalsa and Brunei DPMM will face off again this Saturday at Toa Payoh Stadium, just three days after doing so in the RHB Singapore Cup semi-final.

Balestier lost 2-0 then, although they arguably were the better team and deserved at least a draw in the first leg of the Singapore Cup semi-final.

Both coaches believe Saturday’s game will somewhat be a preview of the second leg to come, as they vowed to put out the best team possible.

While there is the threat of risking injuries to key players, both Balestier Head Coach Marko Kraljevic and DPMM Head Coach Rene Weber are still eyeing a higher finishing position in the domestic league table.

Balestier can still climb up to fifth if they win and Warriors lose to Albirex Niigata (S), while DPMM are still in the race to finish in second spot.

Kraljevic is also looking to arrest the Tigers’ run of two straight losses, saying his players clearly need a confidence booster ahead of the second leg of the Singapore Cup semi-final.

DPMM on the other hand are looking to maintain their momentum, having won four on the trot and being unbeaten in their last eight matches.

TEAM NEWS:

Rene Weber will return to the dugout following his suspension in midweek. The likes of Shah Razen Said and Azwan Ali will miss out though through suspension.

Balestier should largely field the same squad that played in Wednesday’s fixture.

FORM GUIDE:

Brunei DPMM FC: WWWWD

Balestier Khalsa FC: LLWDD

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

27/09/18: DPMM 2-0 Balestier – Singapore Cup

07/07/18: DPMM 2-2 Balestier Khalsa – Singapore Premier League

13/05/18: Balestier 1-2 DPMM – Singapore Premier League

16/10/17: DPMM 1-4 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

21/08/17: Balestier 2-2 DPMM – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:



Adi Said (Brunei DPMM FC)

The younger brother of Shah Razen Said has truly come of age this season, scoring 10 goals and providing as many assists for his team. He will be one of the danger men Balestier have to keep an eye on.

Huzaifah Aziz (Balestier Khalsa FC)

Huzaifah was sublime in the last game, sending in crosses with absolute accuracy. He will look to continue the same, but his teammates must look to be less wasteful.WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Brunei DPMM FC Team Manager Hj Ali Momin: “We will still put out our best players but we have to check if the players are fit because there are only a few days of rest.

“We want to keep the winning mentality. We are still fighting for second and we have two more games. We have to take seriously Saturday’s game and our target is to try our best.”

Balestier Khalsa FC Head Coach Marko Kraljevic: “If we win the game on Saturday, we will get a lot of confidence and players with confidence are better players.

“There is a lot at stake on Saturday, they are looking to finish second and we are looking to finish in fifth if we win the game.

“We will put the most available players out. Three days to our next game, our young boys can recover in time for it.”