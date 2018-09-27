Shahfiq Ghani: Final SPL game is a matter of pride for Hougang United

After netting spectacular free-kicks in the last two games, Hougang United’s Shahfiq Ghani is keen to carry on where he left off as the Cheetahs look to down Geylang International at Hougang Stadium on Saturday evening to end their beleaguered Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaign on a high note.

It has been a season to forget for Hougang, who have always prided themselves as a small club that punches above their weight.

After successive sixth-place finishes in 2016 and 2017, the Cheetahs have failed to kick on this term – accumulating just 11 points from a possible 69 and are already consigned to finishing bottom for the first time in four years.

Nonetheless, they salvaged some pride last weekend with a courageous 2-2 draw against champions Albirex Niigata FC (S) to stem their 38-match winning run at their Jurong East den.

Netting off a neat dead ball in a 2-1 defeat against Home United the week before for his first goal in Cheetahs colours, Shahfiq was at it again with another stunning set-piece deep into injury time to spoil Albirex’s SPL title party that night.

The 26-year-old wants to carry on in the same manner as Clement Teo’s men target their first home win since September 2017 to repay the Hougang HOOLS’ (Hougang’s unofficial supporters’ club) unwavering support throughout the bad times.

“This last game of the season is important for us and we need to win it with pride,” he told FOX Sports Asia. “The dressing room is all positive for this game and we owe the HOOLS a win after so long.

“As for myself, I have to credit the team for pushing me in every way to get me back into shape (after a mid-season injury)… It’s pleasing to score from free-kicks as it’s been a while since I managed to do it.”

On the other hand, it has been a similarly disappointing year for Geylang after finishing amongst the top five in 2016 and 2017.

The Eagles never exactly found any consistency under Japanese coach Hirotaka Usui and will finish amongst the bottom three for the first time since 2015.

Forward Fairoz Hasan is one of rare bright spots of the campaign – netting a career-high seven goals after not scoring more than three in a season during his decade-long SPL career – as he reflects on a “strange” year.

“I’m satisfied with my individual performances, although I hope I could have done even more for the team,” said the 29-year-old. “As a team, it’s quite disappointing as I felt that we have a good mix of young and experienced players.

“However I feel that we have made progress and improvement from the start, so let’s end the year well with a win against Hougang.”

TEAM NEWS: For Hougang, attacker Iqbal Hussain will miss out due to broken ribs while defender Faiz Salleh is suspended.

As for Geylang, forward Shawal Anuar remains out due to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while midfielder Fuad Ramli serves the second of his two-match suspension.

However the good news is that Azhar Sairudin is back from suspension to face his old employers.

FORM GUIDE:

Hougang United FC: LLLLD

Geylang International FC: LLDLD

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

05/08/18 Geylang 0-3 Hougang – Singapore Premier League

12/05/18 Hougang 1-3 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

18/08/17 Hougang 0-1 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

20/05/17 Geylang 1-1 Hougang – Singapore Premier League

27/02/17 Hougang 2-0 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Stanely Ng (Hougang United FC)

Once a bright young talent, Ng reminded the fans of his qualities with a sparkling display against Albirex the last time out. With nifty dribbling skills and the pace to burn, the 26-year-old will pose a threat to a Geylang backline which had already been breached 56 times this term.

Azhar Sairudin (Geylang International FC)

On his last visit to Hougang Stadium, Azhar showed Hougang what they were missing out on with a superb curling strike in a 3-1 win back in May. The 31-year-old will pose a big threat in the attacking third with his vision and ability to link up with the forwards.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Hougang forward Shahfiq Ghani: “I have another season with the team so I hope we can push more in 2019. This season is something for us to remind each other that every game counts. We’ve been playing well but just can’t get the results. In football, it’s still the goals and points that matters more than the performances.”

Geylang forward Fairoz Hasan: “It’s always bittersweet to be back at Hougang Stadium… I miss my friends and the facilities for the past few years and it’s sad that my time with Hougang had to end on an unsavoury way. But I guess I owed it to them for releasing me, so that I could move on to play for Geylang and achieve a personal record for myself.

“This game will be special for me because my beautiful baby girl arrived in the world just a few days ago and it would be great if I can score a goal for her!”