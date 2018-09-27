Geylang set sights on ex-Home United coach Lee Lim-saeng and Song Ui-young

Geylang International have reportedly made contact with former Home United coach Lee Lim Saeng to join the club for the 2019 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season.

The Eagles have had an inconsistent campaign this year and currently sit second from bottom with 19 points, two behind Young Lions.

With the season almost over, the former S.League champions have already started planning for next year.

FOX Sports Asia understands that the club are in contact with South Korean tactician Lee, who guided the Protectors to Singapore Cup glory in 2011 and 2013.

While rumours have been circulating that Lee is wanted for the head coach position, there are also talks that he may assume a Technical Director role, to work alongside Noor Ali, who is supposed to return to Geylang as head coach after his stint in Japan.

Noor Ali has been attached to J-League 2 club Matsumoto Yamaga for the last few months where he guided the Yamaga U-18 ‘B’ team to the Takamado Cup JFA U-18 Football League title in the Nagano Prefecture.

Geylang’s management team are also said to be interested in bringing Song Ui-young to Bedok Stadium.

The attacking midfielder has had a sensational season helping Home United to the AFC Cup Zonal title, contributing 20 goals and five assists in all competitions.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign and has also attracted attention from Indonesian giants Persija Jakarta.