Lionel Lewis, Alam Shah and Duric to play in Fahrudin Mustafic testimonial

Some of Singapore’s retired international football stars will lace up their boots for Fahrudin Mustafic’s testimonial match on October 7, at Our Tampines Hub.

The Tampines Rovers midfielder announced that he is calling it a day at the end of the season and the club have arranged for a testimonial match to honour their loyal star.

The Serbian midfielder came to Singapore in 2002 as a 20-year-old and made more than 300 appearances for the Stags where he won five S.League titles along with three Singapore Cup medals.

Fahrudin was given citizenship in 2006 and got his first call-up under Radojko Avramovic. He went on to play 85 times for his adopted country, winning two AFF Suzuki Cup titles during his time with the Lions.

The testimonial game will see a Singapore Selection go up against a Tampines All-Stars team. Fahrudin will be the one selecting both lists of players.

On his team sheet will be some of the top players to have donned Singapore colours like Lionel Lewis, Shaiful Esah, Noh Alam Shah, Indra Sahdan, Isa Halim and Aleksandar Duric.

The Tampines All-star lineup will include names like Jamil Ali, Rezal Hassan and Khairul Amri.

Some of Fandi Ahmad’s national team stars are also slated to take to the field. Baihakki Khaizan, Hariss Harun and Hassan Sunny just to name a few.

“I must say a big thank you to Leonard (Tampines General Manager) and our Tampines chairman Desmond (Ong) for initiating this testimonial,” Fahrudin told FOX Sports Asia.

“The reason I agreed to do this is because I want to make this a tradition for all retiring players who have done something for the national team and for their clubs.

“Some retired players like Indra and Alam Shah never got a testimonial and this should be something we do, to bid farewell to players who have contributed to Singapore football. I really hope my testimonial is the start of a tradition that will go on and on.”

The 37-year-old admitted that it has been a “weird feeling” since announcing his retirement but he reckons the big picture has yet to sink in because he is struggling to complete his 20-man squad list – for both teams – for the testimonial.

“I will probably be returning as an assistant coach at Tampines next season but the feeling since announcing my retirement on Saturday has been a funny one.

“I never expected people to be bothered about it but the amount of messages and calls have been crazy.

“Now I have to fill up the name list for the testimonial and believe me, I have played with so many players in my 17 years here, it is very tough to choose!

“Just to make it clear, I am the one responsible for selecting the two teams. I will play one half for national team and one half for Tampines. There will be no coach! These players, no need to coach. They have been coached all their lives so they are ready. Just come and play, don’t waste time!

“I have roughly selected 50 percent of the two teams but maybe I will change again. Very difficult I tell you. I want to make sure to enjoy the day with the teammates who I have enjoyed playing with.”

When pressed for one name he would love to see on the pitch for his testimonial, the tough-tackling midfielder paused in silence for a minute, before making his choice known.

He added: “I tell you who I would like to see in that game, my former teammate Qiu Li. I like him a lot and it would be fantastic if he can join us. We lost contact after he stopped playing but if someone can find him and invite him, that will be great.

“Another person I would love to see will be Raddy (Avramovic). I don’t need to say more because he gave me the chance to play for Singapore. It will be a perfect testimonial if Raddy can be there.”