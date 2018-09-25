Tributes pour in for retiring Singapore midfielder Fahrudin Mustafic

After announcing his retirement from professional football on Saturday night, tributes have been pouring in for Singapore midfielder Fahrudin Mustafic.

The 37-year-old wrote a heartfelt message on his Facebook page after his dismissal in Tampines Rovers’ 2-1 loss to Brunei DPMM away from home on Saturday.

Having made up to mind to hang up his boots at the end of the season, Farra, as he is affectionately known was given an abrupt exit after his red card.

With more than 300 appearances for the Stags and an international career with the Lions which saw him pick up two AFF Suzuki Cup titles, tributes began pouring in from the who’s who of the Singapore football scene.

THANK YOU FARAMarked this date. Let's give this living legend a send-off he deserves! Posted by Tampines Rovers Football Club on Sunday, 23 September 2018

What has also been announced is a testimonial match by Tampines Rovers on October 7 at Our Tampines Hub.

Here are some of the tributes…

Bahihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani FC) – It was an honour going to war with you brother.. Right from the days in Persija Jakarta(2009) to the national team, I enjoyed every moment playing alongside you. You gave everything, never a single inch you’ve ever pulled back. May you be blessed with more rezki & baraqah InsyaAllah.. Thank you for the memories brother. We are always here if you need us.. Wassalam..

Iqbal Hussain (Hougang United) – All the best in your next journey 👍🏼 Thank you for your guidance , your advices and most importantly thank you for inspiring me to become a better player 👍🏼

Hariss Harun (Johor Darul Ta’zim) – Farra you have been an inspiration and a guiding light esp when i first came into the NT. Thank you for all the words and support you have given me. We will miss yr presence. All the best for yr future brother 👍🏾

Yazeen Buhari (General Secretary, Football Association of Singapore) – We bid farewell to Mustafic Fahrudin the player, who has served the Lions, FAS, TRFC and more importantly SG Football with distinction, passion and pride. Thank you Fara for your invaluable contributions to 🇸🇬 and we look forward to your continous stay in the Game, albeit in a different capacity. Privileged to have cheered for you from the stands and to have been on the same pitch with you.

Irfan Najeeb (Tampines Rovers) – From watching you play on TV till playing beside you . Honored and blessed to have you guiding me throughout my first season . Could not ask more from a senior . And you should be blessed your last 2 overseas roommate is with me ya 😉 If you never invite me to play on 7th Oct after all these words Farra , Im dissapointed AHAHAHA JK love you living legend 😍🤪💯

M. Anumanthan (Home United) – You’ll always be my hero 😭😍 All the best FARA

Hassan Sunny (Army United) – Thank you room mate for everything. You have taught me lots of things in life and football my friend. I’ll miss you definitely after so many years of playing together in Tampines Rovers and the national team. Best of luck in your new adventure. 😘

Ken Ilso (Adelaide United) – Many good years to come, and new adventures. A new world is infront of you. Good luck in the future my friend 🙌

Aleksandar Duric (Melbourne City Coach) – It was my privilege to share Soccer field and be your national team roommate and playing together for Tampines Rovers and Singapore, my brother Fare. You are my legend and our Singapore Soccer legend. ⚽

Eugene Loo (Former Lions Team Manager) – Thank you Bro for your dedication and contribution to our National team. You are indeed a true professional and an inspiration. All the best in your future endeavours and am sure you will continue to inspire. My best regards to you and family.

Raihan Rahman (Balestier Khalsa) – Thank you for you so much for your guidance farra! All the best on your next journey🖤

Song Ui-young (Home United) – Respect your passion and careers what you have made! Goodluck for your next step! Mr.Mustafic Fahrudin

The hashtag #ThankYouFarra has also been used in posts, with fans hoping the Football Association of Singapore will honour Fahrudin’s contributions to the local game at the upcoming Awards Night or even arrange for a testimonial game.