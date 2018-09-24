Former S.League and Norwich striker Grant Holt wins 40-man rumble

Former Sengkang Marine and Norwich City striker Grant Holt made his wrestling debut on Saturday and was the last man standing in a World Association of Wrestling (WAW) 40-man rumble.

The Englishman played in the Singapore S.League for one season in 2001 and scored a remarkable 12 goals in 17 appearances.

He went on to build a career in the lower English leagues but his career took off in 2009 when he signed for Norwich City. He stayed at the club for five years and netted 68 goals in 154 appearances, to earn a place in the heart of the Canaries supporters.

The retired striker is now part of the Norwich academy setup but announced in May this year that he has agreed a wrestling deal to fight at a 2019 event (Fightmare 3).

Here’s the moment @Grantholt31 won a 40 person Rumble on his wrestling debut for @WAW_UK. Go on Holty! pic.twitter.com/Y9KW8W0vBY — BBC Radio Norfolk (@BBCNorfolk) September 22, 2018

While he was not scheduled to fight till next year, Holt was invited to join the mass rumble on Saturday and ended up impressing fans by becoming the last man standing in the ring.

With his first win in the wrestling ring done and dusted, it remains to be seen if Holt will wait till Fightmare 3 for his next appearance or if he will participate in any upcoming fights organised by WAW.