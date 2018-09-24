Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 21: Song-Shahril in tandem

FOX Sports Asia brings you the Singapore Premier League Team of the Week with Song Ui-young, Shahril Ishak, Adam Swandi and Yeo Hai Ngee to the fore.

In a week that saw Albirex Niigata FC S lifting their third successive Singapore Premier League (SPL) title, there was plenty of action from all four matches.

Hougang United became the first club since November 2015 to stop the champions from sealing a home win when Stanely Ng and Shahfiq Ghani forced a 2-2 draw at Jurong East Stadium to dampen the title party mood.

Over in Brunei, Tampines Rovers fell to a 2-1 defeat with Yasir Hanapi, Fahrudin Mustafic and Azwan Ali all getting sent off.

Ikhsan Fandi stepped up to secure a last-gasp 2-2 draw at Bedok Stadium against Geylang International FC.

The final piece of action saw Home United climb into second place in the league standings after coming from behind to snatch a 4-3 win at Bishan Stadium against Warriors FC. South Korean hotshot Song-Uiyoung scored a hat-trick.

Find out the 11 players who made our SPL Team of the Week.

SPL Team of the Week 21

Hairul Syirhan (Young Lions) – The 23-year-old conceded two goals but had it not been for his bravery, the Young Lions could have been down by a few more before Ikhsan’s equaliser. Kept his cool and made a couple of good saves to help his side to a precious point away from home.



Brian McLean (Brunei DPMM) – Put in a great shift at the heart of DPMM’s defence to frustrate the visiting Stags. His composure was an inspiration for his teammates and the giant centre-back hardly put a foot wrong in their victory over Tampines.

Shun Kumagai (Albirex Niigata S) – After conceding an early penalty, the towering 1.9m centre-back proceeded to have a commanding game in defence – marking out Hougang front man Chang Jo-Yoon. He then made a superb impact at the other end as well, taking down Hiroyoshi Kamata’s cross perfectly before slotting past Ridhuan Barudin with a finish that any striker would have been proud of.

Faritz Hameed (Home United) – The full-back was solid throughout, with Warriors unable to contain him whenever he went on the overlap. Created the opener with a delightful cross, and also scored the equaliser at 3-3 when he peeled off his markers to meet a delivery from Fazli Ayob. Did relatively well to keep Sahil Suhaimi quiet too.

Yeo Hai Ngee (Geylang International) – Yeo ran his socks off and was duly rewarded with two goals. He also put in his fair share of challenges, ensuring that the Young Lions had a torrid time defending high balls.

Adam Swandi (Albirex Niigata S) – Was in the thick of things as Albirex chased down Hougang to keep their unbeaten home streak alive. His quick-thinking saw him claim the equaliser. The Young Player of the Year award must surely be a straight fight between him and Ikhsan Fandi.

Stanely Ng (Hougang United) – It was a sparking display from the former Singapore Under-23 forward, dispatching an early penalty and providing a good foil for strike partner Chang. His clever runs drew out the Albirex defenders on a number of occasions and Ng was also efficient in his link-up play.

Song Ui-young (Home United) – Left out of the shortlist for the Player of the Year award, Song responded by netting a hat trick against Warriors to lead his team to an epic 4-3 win. His finishing was immaculate – with three goals from just three shots on goal – and it has to said that the South Korean was playing from a deeper midfield position instead of up front.

Shahril Ishak (Home United) – The veteran endured a quiet first half against Warriors but came alive in the second to create two goals – one with a teasing ball to pick out Song for Home’s second goal, and the other by earning a penalty for the winner. Always making himself available as Home attacked on the counter late on as well.

Khairul Nizam (Warriors FC) – With Behe out, Nizam answered the call to lead Warriors’ attack by scoring his first goals of the season. The first was a penalty he dispatched with aplomb having earned it just seconds earlier, while the second was a classic predatory finish.

Volodymyr Priyomov (Brunei DPMM) – The Ukrainian was at it again for DPMM in their 2-1 win over Tampines, netting with two good headers to be his side’s hero. The striker is now on 17 goals and with two games left, he will fancy his chances of catching current top scorer Shuhei Hoshino, who is just two strikes ahead.