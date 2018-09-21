Nazri Nasir to lead Singapore Selection team at The Sultan’s Gold Cup 2018

Nazri Nasir will coach the Singapore Selection team that is due to participate in The Sultan’s Gold Cup 2018 organised by the Persatuan Bolasepak Melayu Malaysia (Malay Football Association of Malaysia).

The 26-man squad will include mostly players from the National Football League (NFL) along with some Young Lions players.

Nazri will be assisted by another ex-Singapore international Noh Rahman as they seek to navigate their way out of Group D, which comprises Persatuan Bolasepak Melayu Selangor, Angkatan Tentera Malaysia (ATM) and Penjara FC.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Lembah Klang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from September 25 to October 20.

NFL top scorer Zulkiffli Hassim (Yishun Sentek) will be joined by his teammates Nur Na’iim Ishak, Fazli Jaffar, Nur Ridho Jafri, Nur Asyidiq Sukarto and Syed Amirul Haziq.

Nazri has also selected a handful of his Young Lions boys like Rusyaidi Salime, Ifwat Ismail, Danial Syafiq and Prakash Raj to be in the squad.

26-man Singapore Selection team

Goalkeepers: Fairul Abdullah (GFA Victoria FC), Siddiq Durimi (GFA Victoria FC)

Defenders: Prakash Raj, Nazhiim Harman, Irfan Asyraf Aziz (Young Lions), Akhbar Ali Shah (Warwick Knights FC), Nur Asyidiq Sukarto, Syed Amirul Haziq (Yishun Sentek)

Midfielders: Hafiz Osman (Warwick Knights FC), Nur Ridho Jafri, Zulkiffli Hassim, Nur Na’iim Ishak, Fazli Jaffa (Yishun Sentek), Nashrul Amin Sanusi (Bukit TImah Juniors), Rusyaidi Salime, Amirul Hakim, Asshukrie Wahid, Syed Firdaus Hassan (Young Lions), Nor Azli Yusoff (unattached), Yusiskandar Yusop (GFA Victoria FC)

Forwards: Ifwat Ismail, Sharul Nizam Anwar, Danial Syafiq (Young Lions), Amirul Walid (Jungfrau Punggol FC), Nur Hidayat Juhari (GFA Sporting Westlake)