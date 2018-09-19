Tampines trio up against Ikhsan and Adam for 2018 SPL Young Player of the Year

Tampines Rovers have three players in the 7-man shortlist for the 2018 Singapore Premier League (SPL) Young Player of the Year award.

With the SPL Awards Night scheduled for mid-October, the shortlist for SPL Young Player of the Year award has been revealed.

The Tampines trio of Zulfadhmi Suzliman, Amirul Adli and Irfan Najeeb lead the way while Albirex Niigata FC S also have three representatives in Taku Morinaga, Adam Swandi and Kenya Takahashi.

Rounding up the list is Singapore international forward Ikhsan Fandi from the Young Lions.

Last year’s award went to Balestier Khalsa’s Hazzuwan Halim while the previous edition saw M. Anumanthan pick up the accolade.

Since the introduction of the award in 1996, there have only been eight foreign players who have earned the plaudits.

Indra Sahdan is the only player in the history of the league to win two Young Player of the Year titles when he walked away with the big prize in 2000 as a Geylang United youngster, before retaining the crown a year later with Home United.

SPL Young Player of the Year Past Winners

2017 – Hazzuwan Halim (Balestier Khalsa)

2016 – M. Anumanthan (Hougang United)2015 – Azwan Ali (Brunei DPMM)

2014 – Nicolas Velez (Warriors)

2013 – Sirina Camara (Home United)

2012 – Wan Zack Haikal (Harimau Muda A)

2011 – Tatsuro Inui (Albirex Niigata FC S)

2010 – Hariss Harun (Young Lions)

2009 – Gabriel Obatola (Gombak United)

2008 – Khairul Amri (Tampines Rovers)

2007 – Shariff Samat (Tampines Rovers)

2006 – Kengne Ludovick (Balestier Khalsa)

2005 – Issey Nakajima-Farran (Albirex Niigata FC S)

2004 – Fahrudin Mustafic (Tampines Rovers)

2003 – Baihakki Khaizan (Geylang United)

2002 – Noh Alam Shah (Sembawang Rangers)

2001 – Indra Sahdan (Home United)

2000 – Indran Sahdan (Geylang United)

1999 – Yazid Yasin (Home United)

1998 – Lim Soon Seng (Tanjong Pagar United)

1997 – Ahmad Latiff Khamaruddin (Geylang United)

1996 – Robin Chitrakar (Geylang United)