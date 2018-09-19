Shahril, Izzdin to battle Murofushi and Hoshino for SPL Player of the Year glory?

Home United duo Shahril Ishak and Izzdin Shafiq are set to go up against Albirex Niigata S FC’s Shuhei Hoshino and Wataru Murofushi for the 2018 Singapore Premier League (SPL) Player of the Year award.

The 2017 gala awards night was dominated by the White Swans who swept three of the top five individual awards and it could be a repeat this year with the Japanese outfit enjoying another dominant campaign.

Kento Nagasaki won the Player of the Year award last time out and his compatriots Murofushi and Hoshino will be hoping to follow in his footsteps.

The last three Player of the Year awards went to an Albirex player – Nagasaki (2017), Atsushi Kawata (2016) and Fumiya Kogure (2015).

According to sources, also among the seven shortlisted names for Player of the Year are Home United’s Shahril Ishak and Izzdin Shafiq. The two Protectors stars enjoyed a stellar season, helping their team to a first-ever AFC Cup Zonal title.

Should Shahril win the coveted prize, it will be his second trophy after winning the top individual accolade in Singapore domestic football in 2010.

Brunei DPMM’s Adi Said, Warriors FC striker Jonathan Behe and Tampines Rovers midfielder Yasir Hanapi are the three other players on the shortlist.

The 2018 SPL Awards Night is scheduled for mid-October.

SPL Player of the Year Past Winners

2017 – Kento Nagasaki (Albirex Niigata FC S)

2016 – Atsushi Kawata (Albirex Niigata FC S)

2015 – Fumiya Kogue (Albirex Niigata FC S)

2014 – Hassan Sunny (Warriors FC)

2013 – Lee Kwan Woo (Home United)

2012 – Aleksandar Duric (Tampines Rovers)

2011 – Mislav Karoglan (SAFFC)

2010 – Shahril Ishak (Home United)

2009 – Valery Hiek (Home United)

2008 – Aleksandar Duric (SAFFC)

2007 – Aleksandar Duric (SAFFC)

2006 – Laakkad Abdelhadi (Woodlands Wellington)

2005 – Noh Alam Shah (Tampines Rovers)

2004 – Surachai Jaturapattarapong (Home United)

2003 – Peres de Oliveira (Home United)

2002 – Therdsak Chaiman (SAFFC)

2001 – Daniel Bennett (Tanjong Pagar United)

2000 – Mirko Grabovac (SAFFC)

1999 – Zsolt Bucs (Home United)

1998 – S. Subramani (Tanjong Pagar United)

1997 – Nazri Nasir (SAFFC)

1996 – Ivica Raguz (SAFFC)