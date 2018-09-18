Singapore’s Noor Ali guides Yamaga U-18 ‘B’ team to league title in Japan

Singapore coach Noor Ali has managed to guide the Matsumoto Yamaga U-18 ‘B’ team to the Takamado Cup JFA U-18 Football League 2018 Nagano Prefecture title in Japan.

Noor Ali, who is on a 10-month stint with J-League 2 side Yamaga as part of Geylang International’s collaboration with the Japanese club moved to Japan in February this year.

He was installed as coach of the U-18 ‘B’ side and took the team to the league title with a record of 11 wins and three defeats to finish top of the standings.

The Yamaga youngsters scored a whopping 37 goals in 14 matches and conceded 11 goals to bag the title.

“I think the feeling is definitely fantastic. It’s my first time coaching overseas and it is even more special in a country like Japan,” Noor Ali told FOX Sports Asia.

“Winning the title is a good achievement for me but there’s still a lot of learning to do and it’s just a stepping stone for me in my coaching career.

“I’m thankful to have been given this opportunity which was made possible due to the collaboration between Matsumoto Yamaga FC, Geylang International FC and EPSON.”

Besides Noor Ali, Geylang captain Anders Aplin is currently signed on with the senior squad as they push for J1 promotion. Team manager Phoon Jia Hui is also on a two-month attachment in Yamaga.

It is understood that Noor Ali will return from his stint in Japan, in time to take charge of the Eagles for their 2019 Singapore Premier League campaign.