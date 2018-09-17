Izzdin: Home United keen to win Singapore Cup to cap off a superb season

Home United have to overturn a one-goal deficit in the return leg of a RHB Singapore Cup quarter-final tie against Tampines Rovers on Wednesday at Our Tampines Hub if they hope to advance to the next round.

The Stags won the first leg 2-1, with Jordan Webb scoring a late winner to give his side a slight edge.

Despite the advantage they have, Tampines left-back Shameer Aziq insisted his side have to be wary of a Home side that reached the AFC Cup ASEAN Zonal final this year.

Home are also traditionally powerhouses in the competition, reaching the final on eight occasions and bringing home the crown a record six times.

“Regardless of their history in cup competitions we know how good a team Home United is but we have a good side too,” Shameer said.

Having secured their AFC Cup spot for next season after a last-gasp winner by Song Ui-Young, Home will come into this game confident of troubling Tampines.

Tampines are in good shape too, having edged Balestier 1-0 in their last game with Madhu Mohana scoring a decisive goal.

However, Shameer said that fans can expect the unexpected on Wednesday, given the unpredictability of Cup competitions.

“In Cup competitions, form goes right out the window and it is about which team whom can be better on that day that will win the game,” he said.

“We will give everything to make sure we end on the winning side.”

TEAM NEWS:

Playmaker Yasir Hanapi will sit this game out after earning a dismissal in the first leg. Tampines have reported of no other injuries for now and should have a healthy squad to pick from.

Home too should have a full squad at Head Coach Aidil Sharin’s disposal, with Rudy Khairullah the only long-term absentee.

FORM GUIDE:

Tampines Rovers FC: WLWLW

Home United: WLLWD

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

27/07/18: Home 1-2 Tampines – RHB Singapore Cup

08/07/18: Home 0-0 Tampines – Singapore Premier League

26/06/18: Tampines 1-0 Home – Singapore Premier League

18/11/17: Tampines 0-0 Home – Singapore Premier League

23/10/17: Home 0-2 Tampines – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Ryutaro Megumi (Tampines Rovers FC)

In light of Yasir’s absence, the playmaking duties will fall upon Megumi’s shoulders. The winger has delivered seven assists and will be counted upon for more.

Shahril Ishak (Home United FC)

Shahril has already surpassed his goal tally from last season, showing that there is still life in those ageing legs of his. His contribution will be vital if the Protectors are to progress.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Tampines Rovers FC Defender Shameer Aziq: “After the win against Balestier we now turn our focus to Home in the Singapore Cup. We are always ready for a battle no matter who the opponent is. It’s just the right preparation needed to overcome the challenge.

“It’s never nice to be behind the leaders by that much points this season but that’s all over and we can focus on winning the league next year but for this year the main target now is to finish second in the league and definitely a Singapore Cup win with it would be perfect. “

Home United Captain Izzdin Shafiq: “We are ready. We have already won the AFC Cup ASEAN Championship, so it will be good for us to win another trophy before the season ends. We want to play in the Asian Champions League qualifier next year. We will do our best to be there. The atmosphere in the changing room is good. We are ready to fight for our place.

“Every game at this stage is very important for us. One slip up and we are out of contention. We have to focus, and I have faith in the team to deliver. We were able to do it in the AFC Cup, so we need to continue doing it for our last three games of the season. We will do our best to finish on the high. Every game is different and unique, but we must always have the same attitude and mentality. Regardless of who is playing on the field, we must be ready to fight until the final whistle. That’s what gives us the edge in every game that we play.”