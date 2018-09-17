Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 20: Madhu, Song, Kwok in the mix

Kelvin Leong picks out the 11 stars who made a difference in the Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 20.

Tampines Rovers picked up a crucial 1-0 victory over Balestier Khalsa to maintain their grip second spot while Home United needed a last-gasp winner from talisman Song Ui-young to secure maximum points at Hougang Stadium.

League leaders Albirex Niigata FC S were hardly troubled as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Young Lions in what was their 20th win of the season.

Over at Choa Chu Kang Stadium, Mirko Grabovac’s charges failed to deal with the Brunei DPMM attack and allowed the visiting Wasps to claim a 2-1 win despite taking the lead.

Find out who made our SPL Team of the Week.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week

Syazwan Buhari (Tampines Rovers) – The Tampines stopper kept a clean sheet against Balestier with a couple of superb reflex saves that kept the Tigers at bay. His best moment was in the second half when he made two big saves against Fadli Kamis to keep his side in the driving seat.

Madhu Mohana (Tampines Rovers) – Playing alongside Daniel Bennett while the young Irfan Najeeb sat in a defensive midfield role to provide backup. Scored a textbook header from Yasir Hanapi’s corner and kept Keegan Linderboom and Hazzuwan Halim quiet the entire game.

Shun Kumagai (Albirex Niigata S) – The Albirex centre-back was a dominant presence and used his 1.9m frame to full effect at both ends against Young Lions, scoring the White Swans’ second goal with a towering header and winning all the aerial duels in defence.

Abdil Qaiyyim (Home United) – The Home defensive lynchpin put up a resolute display, keeping out Hougang strike duo Fazrul Nawaz and Chang Jo-Yoon with a number of key interceptions.

Fabian Kwok (Hougang United) – While his side was on the losing end, he was one of the few Cheetahs that emerged with much credit. The defensive midfielder did the dirty work in the middle of the park to limit the influence of Home’s midfield duo of Izzdin Shafiq and Isaka Cernak. Cleared most balls that came his way too.

Azwan Saleh (Brunei DPMM) – The DPMM captain kept it simple against Warriors but that was enough for him to help his team to victory. Disrupted Warriors’ momentum as they tried to transit into attack by winning the ball often, and was a threat every time he pushed forward. Created the winner as well to cap off a fine performance.

Wataru Murofushi (Albirex Niigata S) – An imperious showing as always from the Albirex captain, who dominated the middle of the park against the Young Lions and drove his team on to victory. Assured in possession, Murofushi was always available to receive a pass and spread play superbly to help Albirex open up their opponents in a 3-1 win.

Azwan Ali (Brunei DPMM) – The midfielder ran the show from midfield for DPMM and Warriors were unable to keep track of him. Could have scored an outrageous effort from near the halfway line as he hit the crossbar early on, and created the equaliser for his team. Could have ended the game with at least three or four assists, if not for his teammates’ inability to find the target consistently.

Riku Moriyasu (Albirex Niigata S) – The Albirex winger was irresistible down the right, providing the corner delivery for Shun Kumagai to score the second and then calmly picking out Hiroyoshi Kamata to score the third in their win over the Young Lions.

Volodymyr Priyomov (Brunei DPMM) – His brace paved the way for his team to a vital win, and it showed just why he is DPMM’s top scorer this year. Put himself about as Warriors tried to build from the back too, and made himself available all the time when DPMM needed an outlet upfront.

Song Ui-young (Home United) – With his strike partner Shahril Ishak being kept at bay by the Hougang defence, the South Korean stepped up to help the Protectors collect a valuable away victory at Hougang Stadium. It was not just his late winner, but also his hard work in the attacking third that was key in creating space for the other attackers.