Juma’at Jantan inks new deal and vows to be ready for 13th season

Evergreen wing-back Juma’at Jantan (JJ) has inked a new one-year deal that takes him to the end of 2019, in what will be his 13th season at Home United.

The 34-year-old defender is an icon at the club, having spent two separate spells at Bishan Stadium over a 12-year span.

Juma’at was having another solid year this time out and was an integral member of the team until he suffered a horrific broken leg in a friendly against Jungfrau Punggol in August that ended his season.

With a new contract in tow, Juma’at is now battling to make a full recovery for his 13th campaign as a Home United player when the 2019 season kicks off.

Protectors head coach Aidil Sharin was one of the first to encourage his club to give the seasoned campaigner a new deal, and is now stoked to be able to count on the player for another year.

“JJ is an extremely hardworking individual and an important figure in the dressing room. As the Singapore Premier League (SPL) is moving toward grooming youth for the future. JJ’s presence in the changing room is essential for the development for the youth,” Aidil told FOX Sports Asia.

“He demonstrates good attitude, determination (three weeks after his major operation, he started working out in the gym for three hours a day till now.) This is something you want to see from senior players, and he has been with the club for 12 years. It’s not easy to be part of Home United for 12 years in a row. But he’s able to do it. That shows his quality over the last 12 years.

“We continue to want him to be a part of us as both he and Shahril (Ishak) have excellent mindset and attitude. This is what they can bring for the young players in the club. I’m very sure that when he’s fully fit, he will continue his blistering runs down the flank in every game that he plays.”

The player himself is also thankful for the club’s faith in him despite his age and injury, and Juma’at has vowed to make a full recovery and hopefully help the Protectors win some silverware in 2019.

“I’m grateful to Home United for the opportunity to continue being a footballer. As we come to the age of hanging up our boots, we constantly wonder what is next. That is why I started my Nasi Padang Stall, Four Hands Cooking at Yishun Market to prepare myself for life after football,” Juma’at said.

“I’m very thankful to the club and the management for having faith in me for another season. I will strive to give my best for the team and I hope we can win the SPL for the club next season.”

Juma’at, who won the 2013 Singapore Cup with the boys from Bishan will be hoping to add a second piece of silverware next season, to his illustrious career as a Protector.