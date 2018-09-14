Saifullah Akbar joins Young Lions with Tenerife move on hold till 2020

Saifullah Akbar has signed for the Young Lions with a move to Spanish side Tenerife still a possibility after 2019.

The talented playmaker underwent a successful two-week trial with Tenerife in Spain last month.

Having just completed his National Service, the 19-year-old did enough to impress the Spanish coaches at the club but has opted to join the Young Lions to play in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) on a two-year contract until 2019.

“For the trial, Saifullah’s adaptation to the team was very impressive. Although he is still young, we believe that he is a player with the potential to improve even more and progress to our first team, and that is why we offered him a contract,” said Tenerife Sporting Director, Mr Juan Jose Rivero.

“Our intention is that within the next season, we analyse his progression with the team (Young Lions) in Singapore and keep the discussions with his agent ongoing to sign Saifullah with us in the near future.”

The player’s agent Ashikin Hashim was equally pleased with the arrangement and expects her client to gain precious playing time in Singapore before making the eventual move abroad.

“Saifullah impressed Tenerife’s selectors enough to receive an offer from the club’s B team, as well as offers to trial with other European teams,” she told FOX Sports Asia.

“After several discussions, the player wants to play in Singapore and add value to the SPL and Young Lions, before committing to a contract overseas.

“As a result, Tenerife has graciously extended the option to sign him in future and will be closely watching his performance with YL.”

Saifullah has started training with the Young Lions this week and will be looking to earn a starting berth in Fandi Ahmad’s lineup for the remaining matches in the SPL.