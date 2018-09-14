Song Ui-young vows to put Home back in AFC Cup as Hougang lie in wait

Coming off a comprehensive 11-1 defeat by North Korea’s 4.25 SC in the AFC Cup’s inter-zonal semifinal, Home United will now turn their attentions back to the Singapore Premier League (SPL) as they go away to face Hougang United on Saturday evening at Hougang Stadium.

Home’s AFC Cup dream may be over, but their season is still very much alive with everything still to play for.

With three games left to go in the SPL, the Protectors are locked with second-placed Tampines Rovers FC on 36 points albeit with an inferior goal difference. Whoever finishes the best local side at the end of the season will gain entry into the AFC Champions League (ACL) preliminary round.

After an incredible run in this year’s AFC Cup which saw them crowned ASEAN champions and going all the way into the inter-zonal semifinal, Aidil Sharin’s men are now fueled to go one step further by making the ACL for the first time in 2019.

“Of course we want to play in AFC Champions League… the stronger teams and players are there, so surely all footballers want to compete and challenge on another level. It would be exciting for us,” Home’s South Korean forward Song Ui-young told FOX Sports Asia.

Having enjoyed a good two-week rest since the tough away trip to Pyongyang and with no more AFC Cup distractions, Home are now ready for the final push in the league.

“Since we returned from North Korea, we had plenty of rest time for ourselves and a few off days provided for the team,” revealed Song, who has 14 goals and two assists across two competitions. “We had a team barbeque session at East Coast Park on Wednesday and we enjoyed the bonding with each other.

“It was difficult previously to prepare with 100% condition because we have to juggle SPL and AFC Cup; there was not enough time to rest and prepare for next match. But now it will be easier for us to cope.”

Next up for Home is an away test against cellar dwellers Hougang, whom are in last-chance saloon to salvage a miserable campaign.

Dumped out of the Singapore Cup quarterfinal by holders Albirex Niigata FC (S) over two legs at the start of the month, the Cheetahs need nothing less than a win in this one to avoid finishing bottom of the SPL for the first time since 2015.

Mid-season signing Chang Jo Yoon is desperate to help his team avoid that situation although the odds looked stacked against Clement Teo’s men.

“I’m so happy to join this lovely club and be back in my second home (Singapore) after almost four years,” said the 30-year-old, who played for Super Reds FC, Gombak United FC, Balestier Khalsa FC and Woodlands Wellington from 2009 to 2014.

“Clement, (assistant coach) Salim (Moin) and (general manager) Matthew (Tay) have been good to me, just like when we were in Woodlands together. So I’m feeling sorry for them because they believe in me but I’ve not played so well till now (1 goal in 5 appearances) and am not able to help the club go above last place.

“Now we have three matches left and our target is nine points… All I want now is to show my best performances. There’s no need to talk too much, now first thing we need three points and get our first home win of the season against Home United.”

TEAM NEWS:

A tough task against the AFC Cup ASEAN champions is made even harder for Hougang, with the absence of four key players. Syahiran Miswan, Muhaimin Suhaimi and Fareez Farhan are all suspended, while Iqbal Hussain is out of the rest of the campaign due to broken ribs.

Meanwhile for Home, Rudy Khairullah is ruled out for the season due to shoulder ligament tear but have an otherwise fully-fit squad to call upon.

FORM GUIDE:

Hougang United FC: LLLLL

Home United FC: WDWLL

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

01/07/18 Home 1-0 Hougang – Singapore Premier League

02/05/18 Hougang 3-3 Home – Singapore Premier League

26/11/17 Home 1-0 Hougang – Singapore Cup

15/10/17 Hougang 0-2 Home – Singapore Premier League

10/07/17 Home 1-1 Hougang – League Cup

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:

Fazrul Nawaz (Hougang United)

Hougang need goals in this one and the responsibility to get them will fall on Fazrul. Neting just once since his mid-season loan move from Tampines Rovers, the 33-year-old will be eyeing better fortunes against Abdil Qaiyyim and company.

M. Anumanthan (Home United)

The last time these two sides met, it was Anumanthan’s long-range scorcher that proved to be the difference. The 24-year-old midfield hard man seems to save his best for games against his former side and will relish a blockbuster of a clash against Fabian Kwok in the middle of the park.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Hougang United forward Chang Jo-yoon: “I’ve not changed as a player… there’s still time for me to show people what I’m good at and what kind of player I am. The season is finishing soon and I really hope I can stay at Hougang United for next season.

“I don’t need to say anything about (fellow South Korean) Song because he has proved it himself this year. I met him first time when I was still in Gombak… he’s a friend of my brother so it’s easy to be friends with him. We talk sometimes with each other and we respect each other.”

Home United attacker Song Ui-young: “I’m happy with my achievements this season, especially in AFC Cup where I could develop myself by playing against good players and strong teams. I wanted to be top scorer in AFC Cup, but I only scored eight goals and was ranked 3rd (for the Top scorer’s chart).

“Now we are back to SPL… I’m just going to focus on the last few matches of the season and help the team to achieve our dreams.”