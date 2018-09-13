Warriors look to end SPL season on a high starting with Brunei DPMM

A crucial match at Choa Chu Kang Stadium on Saturday awaits for both Warriors FC and Brunei DPMM with the fourth spot in the Singapore Premier League at stake.

Warriors are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in the SPL, a streak that offers a glimmer of hope after a disastrous start to the season.

Currently occupying fifth spot, they are in with a shout of finishing the season in the top four – which would represent somewhat of a success considering that they were closer to the bottom three than the top four after the first round of the season.

The only problem for Warriors? Brunei DPMM currently sit in fourth spot with a three-point advantage and a game in hand.

That makes it paramount for the Warriors to secure a win for a top-four finish to happen for them.

The game also takes on a more significant importance, given that Warriors will also be facing the same team next week in the second leg of the Singapore Cup quarterfinals.

In the first leg, Warriors led 2-0 before allowing DPMM to come back and draw, prompting Warriors head coach Mirko Grabovac to express his dissatisfaction with how his side threw their lead away. It was also a mirror of how the match between both sides at the start of the season unfolded.

Warriors defender Delwinder Singh has called for his side to “not let this slip up again”.

“We will look at it positively and that since we were 2-0 up, why not go one further and capitalise on the mistakes they make and make it count?” he said.

“We also will be wary about the threats they possess and they’ll be capable of coming back, so we need to be tighter at the back as a team.”

Delwinder also added that it doesn’t matter whether it’s the league or the cup, for the team will strive to “go all out and take all the points” they can.

Meanwhile, DPMM head coach Rene Weber said that DPMM will not be holding back in either games.

“We have two decisive games and it is our target to finish in the best position we can in the league, as well as advance in the Singapore Cup to take on Balestier (Khalsa) in the semifinal,” he said.

“We will need to play both games with the same concentration because we want to be third or even second in the league and our main target is to go all the way to the cup final.

“We know it will be difficult. Both teams know each other and it is a must for us to play with some strategy.”

TEAM NEWS

Warriors’ Poh Yi Feng is out of this fixture with a knee injury, while Firdaus Kasman is suspended. Other than that, everyone else will be available for selection.

DPMM will have a full squad available for selection. Iranian Mojtaba Mollasaraei missed the Singapore Cup quarterfinal first leg match the last time out though, and it remains to be seen if he will be in coach Rene Weber’s plans for this game.

FORM GUIDE

DPMM: LDDWD

Warriors: WWWDD

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

23/08/18: DPMM 2-2 Warriors – Singapore Cup

30/06/18: DPMM 2-1 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

02/05/18: Warriors 2-2 DPMM – Singapore Premier League

21/10/17: DPMM 3-2 Warriors – Singapore Premier League

18/07/17: DPMM 1-5 Warriors – League Cup

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR

Jonathan Behe – Warriors

The striker is undoubtedly the dangerman for Warriors, with 18 goals in all competitions to his name. To put it into perspective, Ignatius Ang and Kento Fukuda, the next two players with the most number of goals on the team, have scored just thrice. The Frenchman also has a chance of overtaking Shuhei Hoshino in the sweepstakes for the top scorer award, and that itself will be enough motivation for Behe.

Volodymyr Priyomov – DPMM

DPMM forward Priyomov sparked the comeback against Warriors in their last match on 23 August, and he will be relied upon once again, especially if Mollasaraei misses out once more. The DPMM striker has 14 goals in all competitions, five of which came in the past couple of months – signifying that the Ukranian is finding his groove once more as the season is coming to an end.

WHAT THEY SAID

Warriors’ Delwinder: “We are eyeing to overtake DPMM to go one spot further up in the table… We want the win badly in all our remaining games, be it league or cup… Everyone is hungry for it and wants to end the season on a high.”

DPMM head coach Weber: “We cannot always start to play only in the second half. We have to start strong. It happened in the previous game against Warriors, as well as in the game at the beginning of the season too. I want us to start strong, score first, take the game to them, and see how they react.”