Fandi and sons return to SPL duties as Young Lions take on champions Albirex

Zulqarnaen Suzliman believed that his recent exploits for Singapore will have motivated his Young Lions teammates when they take on Albirex Niigata FC (S) at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday in the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

In recent years, the Singapore national team rarely features many Young Lions players within their ranks at one go.

More than likely, players from one of the bigger clubs in Singapore would be called upon instead.

But that all changed with the recent Singapore call-up, as Irfan Fandi, Zulqarnaen Suzliman Hami Syahin, Jacob Mahler and Ikhsan Fandi all made the list.

And these players, including Zulqarnaen, showed that who you play for mattered little, after he recently made his Singapore debut alongside his brother Zulfadhmi Sulizman in a 1-1 draw with Mauritius last weekend.

“I’m happy and blessed to get my first cap for the National Team. It’s an honour to be part of the team. I’ll remember this moment for the rest of my life,” he said.

Now back with his club after the international break, the Young Lions defender has backed his uncapped teammates to put themselves into the national selectors’ radar too.

This starts with the upcoming game against SPL champions Albirex, where a good performance will surely be needed for the White Swans to be denied a share of the points.

“The squad has been training hard, everyone wants to prove their capability in the team,” he said.

“But it’s up to the coach who pick the team. Football it’s not only about the first 11 but the rest of the players as well. Everyone has to be ready to be call upon.”

TEAM NEWS:

Despite Joshua Pereira missing out through suspension, all six players called up for international duty return unscathed so Fandi Ahmad should have a plenty of options at his disposal. Saifullah Akbar too appears to have linked up with the Young Lions.

Albirex too should be at full strength, with Kaishu Yamazaki remaining the only absentee. The return of Adam Swandi will add firepower to an already potent front line.

FORM GUIDE:



Young Lions: DLWLL

Albirex Niigata FC (S): WWWDW

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

18/07/18: Albirex 5-1 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

16/05/18: Young Lions 1-3 Albirex – Singapore Premier League

08/09/17: Young Lions 0-1 Albirex – Singapore Premier League

26/05/17: Albirex 8-0 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

04/03/17: Young Lions 0-5 Albirex – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:



Ikhsan Fandi (Young Lions FC)

You never bet against the form players and Ikhsan is clearly on fire with two goals in as many games for Singapore.

Wataru Murofushi (Albirex Niigata FC (S))

Albirex’s midfield dynamo, Murofushi will look to pull the strings in midfield and bang in a few from distance, if he can.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Young Lions Defender Zulqarnaen Suzliman: “Against the unbeaten team, I’m sure we will give our best to get the three points. We take every game seriously and we want to prove that we are a better team than the last few season.”

Albirex Niigata FC (S) Head Coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga: “I hope to have good preparations and enjoy the rest of the season with everyone. I cannot control how our opponents play. We are only concentrating on improving our way of fighting. We will do our best.”