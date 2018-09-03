Singapore’s Adam Swandi in Japan for week-long trial with Albirex Niigata FC

Singapore forward Adam Swandi arrived in Japan on Sunday for a week-long trial with J-League club Albirex Niigata FC.

Adam, 22, became one of two Singaporeans along with goalkeeper Shahul Rayyan to sign for Albirex Niigata FC Singapore at the start of the 2018 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season as part of the club’s move to help improve the local game.

The club went on to win a third consecutive SPL title this season and are on course to retain their Singapore Cup crown as well.

The Singapore international’s trial was made possible by the White Swans’ Albirex Sports Development Fund which was established in November 2016.

This will be Adam’s third time in Niigata and the talented midfielder will be hoping third time’s a charm.

“I’ve been to Niigata twice in the past. When I went to Niigata for the first time, I was 16 or 17 years old then. This is a different thing altogether,” Adam told FOX Sports Asia.

“This trial is a great opportunity for me to fulfil my goal of playing in the J-League and I’m blessed to have this chance to go.

“I remember the two times I was there training with the youth team, I looked across the pitch and saw the senior team training. Now, I’ll have a chance to join their training and see where it takes me.”

Albirex Singapore chairman Daisuke Korenaga is optimistic of Adam’s chances of making the grade and getting a professional contract with the parent club.

“In 2017, Albirex brought two local boys to Niigata for cultural experiences such as visiting Sado Mine, Japanese summer festival, and fruits harvesting,” Korenaga said.

“This year, Albirex has decided to send Adam Swandi, a young star and future leading player for Singapore National Team, to contribute more directly to Singapore Football. Albirex is hoping that Adam’s challenge in Niigata will develop himself and he brings this experience back to Singapore.”

Adam arrived in Niigata on Sunday, September 2 and will start training with the first-team on Monday. He has until September 9 to leave his mark before making the trip back to Singapore the next day.