Hougang coach Clement Teo unhappy with refereeing calls in Albirex defeat

Hougang United head coach Clement Teo cut a frustrated figure at the end of his team’s Singapore Cup quarterfinal first leg 1-0 loss to Albirex Niigata FC S on Wednesday night.

The White Swans were given a tough ride as Hougang matched them stride for stride throughout the game until the 74th minute when referee G Letchman pulled up play and gave the visitors a free-kick on the edge of the area.

The decision was given after Fazrul Nawaz was adjudged to have fouled Shuhei Hoshino on the edge of his penalty area and Albirex’s Kenya Takahashi stepped up and scored the subsequent free-kick to give his team a slim advantage going into the second leg.

Speaking after the game, Teo was inconsolable as he revealed that Letchman was the same referee who officiated a game between the two sides in the Singapore Premier League earlier in the season.

“We had the same referee which we had at Jurong East (earlier in the season) who failed to send off the player (after an infringement in that game); it was the same player who scored both goals,” Teo said.

“The players are totally frustrated and I can understand that. It’s an infringement for us – not for them. It’s not ethical to talk about officials, but we cannot have an official making a mistake at our expense time and again.

“The players have given their best and you can see that positive attitude in them even after going down. Well… it’s only the first half and we will work on how to come back for the second half.”

Despite trailing by Takahashi’s goal, Hougang did enough in the game to suggest that the reverse fixture this Saturday will be a keenly contested affair.

Photo credit: Hougang United Facebook