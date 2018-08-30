Takahashi haunts Hougang again as Albirex take slight SG Cup advantage

Kenya Takahashi proved to be Hougang United’s scourge again as his late free-kick ensured holders Albirex Niigata FC (S) edge the first leg of the RHB Singapore Cup quarterfinal tie 1-0 at Hougang Stadium on Wednesday night.

Takahashi’s 75th-minute free-kick was the difference between both sides in a Singapore Premier League (SPL) clash at Jurong East in early May.

Lightning struck twice as the 23-year-old struck another dead-ball special to settle a tense Singapore Cup clash this time round.

In a clash between the SPL’s bottom and top sides, it was not the one-sided affair that many thought would turn out to be.

With Fabian Kwok serving out a one-match suspension that was carried over from last season, Faiz Salleh was deployed as a makeshift centre-back for Hougang alongside the ever-present Illyas Lee.

The rearranged Cheetahs backline – with three Under-23 players in the mix – coped well in the first half-hour as they shut out the league’s leading marksman Shuhei Hoshino.

Clement Teo’s charges did force a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes from Albirex at the attacking end as well, but lacked the final pass to force a save from opposition goalkeeper Yohsuke Nozawa.

Albirex gradually woke up from their slumber towards the end of the first half and could have scored on 38 minutes when Hoshino fired goalwards after turning Faiz inside out in the box. However Hougang custodian Ridhuan Barudin pulled off a stunning point-blank save to tip it over the bar.

Two minutes later, Hoshino fired into the back of the net after benefiting from Riku Moriyasu’s through pass to round Ridhuan. However the goal was disallowed for offside to the dismay of the 23-year-old.

Hougang continued to compete after the break as they continually forced Albirex into defensive mistakes, but were unable to finish off their chances.

Fareez Farhan lashed wide from the edge of the area after a superb solo run on 53 minutes, before Fazrul Nawaz’s shot from a tight angle was smothered by Nozawa five minutes later.

They were made to pay for their profligacy in the 74th minute as Albirex scored from a dubious free-kick decision.

Fazrul fell to the ground after a clash with Hoshino on the edge of his own penalty area, but the decision went Albirex’s way.

After some delay, Takahashi duly stepped up to deliver a stupendous free-kick over the Hougang defensive wall and past the stranded Ridhuan for the match winner.

Hougang’s frustrations continued two minutes later as Antoine Viterale’s header off Captain Nurhilmi Jasni’s corner seemed to have clipped the hand of an Albirex defender.

However referee G Letchman waved off the subsequent appeals – prompting chants of ‘Referee Kayu’ from the boisterous Hougang HOOLS (Hougang’s unofficial supporters’ club).

Fazrul then directed a header from substitute Shahfiq Ghani’s free kick wide on 84 minutes, before Iqbal’s snapshot from the edge of the box was well held by Nozawa deep into injury time.

Albirex duly held on for the win as they take a slight advantage into the second leg – which is to be played at Jurong East on Saturday evening.

What they said

Hougang United FC Caretaker Head Coach Clement Teo: “We had the same referee which we had at Jurong East (earlier in the season) who failed to send off the player (after an infringement in that game); it was the same player who scored both goals. The players are totally frustrated and I can understand that. It’s an infringement for us – not for them. It’s not ethical to talk about officials, but we cannot have an official making a mistake at our expense time and again.

“The players have given their best and you can see that positive attitude in them even after going down. Well… it’s only the first half and we will work on how to come back for the second half.”

Albirex Niigata FC (S) Head Coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga: “We knew that this is always a difficult ground to play on against difficult opponents who play very physically. I’m glad we overcame this and brought home an advantage – that’s the most positive thing. The result is appropriate because we do not have many difficult scenes (caused by Hougang). We will do recovery and prepare well for the next game.”

Hougang United FC: Ridhuan Barudin (GK), Muhaimin Suhaimi, Illyas Lee, Faiz Salleh, Jordan Vestering, Iqbal Hussain, Syahiran Miswan (Shahfiq Ghani 83’), Nurhilmi Jasni (C), Fareez Farhan (Nazrul Nazari 61’), Antoine Viterale (Chang Jo Yoon 86’), Fazrul Nawaz

Albirex Niigata FC (S): Yohsuke Nozawa (GK), Riku Moriyasu, Shuhei Sasahara, Shun Kumagai, Kenya Takahashi, Hiroyoshi Kamata, Daiki Asaoka, Wataru Murofushi (C) (Ryutaro Shibanoki 89’), Adam Swandi (Ryujiro Yamanaka 79’), Taku Morinaga, Shuhei Hoshino