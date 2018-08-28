Jufri Taha: No Geylang players in SOS Cup doesn’t mean we are not capable

A Geylang International side that hasn’t had the best of luck in the past few weeks are looking for a reprieve when they take on Balestier Khalsa in the first leg of the Singapore Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

It’s been an unfortunate season for Geylang, who have had to battle with injuries to key members of the squad throughout. It has gotten so bad that in their last match against league champions Albirex Niigata FC S, the team only had enough players to name four substitutes on the bench.

It got worse during the game, with Azhar Sairudin and Fuad Ramli receiving their marching orders. Both of them will be suspended for Geylang’s next league game, compounding the misery for the Eagles, who could have up to nine players missing by then.

Thankfully for the Eagles, the suspensions from the league do not carry into the Singapore Cup, and all three will be available against Balestier Khalsa on Wednesday.

And the Eagles are planning to go all out in the cup as they try to put their league woes behind them, according to Eagles defender Jufri.

“The next league game is not our priority right now. This cup competition is the next step for us to get on with,” Jufri said.

“It has been a tough season. In fact, we don’t see the Singapore Cup as a break (from our issues in the league), but rather another opportunity and challenge.

“We will surely give our best.”

The Eagles can also take heart that in Balestier, it is an opponent that they have defeated twice this season. And while the Tigers have lost just four times in their last 10 matches, they have conceded first a whopping eight times in the same period.

That is something that has Balestier centre-back Sheikh Abdul Hadi worried about.

“Of course it is something we have to worry about. We can’t win games if we keep conceding goals and always having to come from behind,” he said.

“We always have to keep our mind focused throughout the games.”

Hadi also called for his side to learn from their past mistakes against Geylang.

“Every game is a new game, but we will always study and learn the opponents. We will try to learn… and exploit them through our strengths. Most importantly, we have to play to our strengths and stick to the game plan coach Marko (Kraljevic) has.”

TEAM NEWS

The Eagles will welcome back Zufadli Zainal. Goalkeeper Zainol Gulam remains a doubt, while Umar Akhbar Ramle, Fumiya Kogure, Ryson Yap, Shawal Anuar remain out.

Balestier are not without their injury problems too. Raihan Rahman and Sharin Majid are definitely out, while a return for Vedran Mesec is unlikely too.

FORM GUIDE

Geylang: LLDLW

Balestier: DWWLD

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

01/08/18: Geylang 1-0 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

02/06/18: Balestier 1-2 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

14/04/18: Geylang 0-1 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

09/09/17: Geylang 2-0 Balestier – Singapore Premier League

08/07/17: Balestier 0-2 Geylang – League Cup

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR

Azhar Sairudin – Geylang

The midfielder hasn’t had the best of seasons but in his last match against Albirex, he was the brightest spark for his team until his sending off. With Kogure out, Azhar is the only player in the Eagles squad with the ability to pull the strings in midfield. Whether or not Geylang can get something out from the first leg of this tie will depend on the one-time Singapore international.

Hazzuwan Halim – Balestier

The winger has been directly involved in 10 goals this season – the most of any Balestier player this season. Continuing his growth under Marko Kraljevic, Hazzuwan has slowly developed into a player capable of unlocking defence or even lead the attacking line when needed and has shown his knack for producing the goods when his team needs it the most.

Against a Geylang defence that has leaked the most goals in the league with 54, Hazzuwan will surely be looking forward to adding on to his tally.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID

Geylang’s Jufri: “Frankly, after the game against Albirex… the player moved on. We have worked hard in training to brush up on our strengths.

“Not having players selected (for the SOS Cup) doesn’t mean we don’t have the players that’s capable. It’s just maybe the group and criteria as a whole doesn’t suit them, so next SOS maybe? I won’t say whether the extra time (we had together over the weekend) helped or not, but as a team we have always stuck together in preparation.”

Balestier’s Hadi: “(Having players and coaches away) has somehow affected us but the players who stayed in Singapore continued with trainings. I’m sure those who played in the SOS would bring back the experience and things they’ve picked up when playing and help us in a way or two for the upcoming matches.”