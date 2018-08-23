Behe, Iggy strike for Warriors but DPMM come back to earn SG Cup draw

Volodymyr Priyomov helped Brunei DPMM earn a 2-2 draw against Warriors FC in the first leg of their RHB Singapore Cup quarterfinal tie at Jalan Besar Stadium on Thursday night.

It looked like the Warriors were cruising to victory after leading 2-0 at half-time through goals from Jonathan Behe and Ignatius Ang, but DPMM produced a rousing comeback after the break to earn a share of the spoils.

It was a replica of the 2-2 Great Eastern-Hyundai Singapore Premier League (SPL) draw in May at Choa Chu Kang Stadium, where the Wasps come back 2-0 down to get a point through Priyomov’s brace.

Off a five-game unbeaten streak in the league, Warriors started the game in confident fashion and managed to open the scoring after just eight minutes.

After Tajeli Salamat’s solo run was halted by Awangku Fakharrazi just outside the area, Behe stepped up to curl home a superb effort that nestled into the bottom right corner for his 19th goal in all competitions this season.

DPMM slowly settled into the game and could have levelled matters 12 minutes later, but Priyomov lashed into the side netting from 20 yards out.

Warriors grew from strength to strength and eventually doubled their advantage through a good team move on 35 minutes.

Receiving Tajeli’s crossfield pass on the right, Emmeric Ong swiftly laid the ball off for Ammirul Emmran. The Warriors midfielder then released Ang, who took a touch to steady himself on the edge of the box before firing a crisp shot into the left corner past a helpless DPMM goalkeeper Haimie Nyaring.

Warriors led 2-0 at the break, but DPMM would come back strongly in the second half as they pulled one back on 65 minutes.

After a half-cleared free-kick, Azwan Ali Rahman was allowed space to drive in a right-wing cross for Priyomov. The latter’s first-time volley was tipped onto the post by Warriors custodian Mukundan Maran, but McLean was on hand to tuck into an empty net to set up a nervy finale.

DPMM kept piling on the pressure in the dying stages and their efforts would pay off in the 84th minute.

Adi Said first wriggled free of two defenders before teeing up Priyomov. Left unmarked on the edge of the area, the latter seized the opportunity to lash a snapshot that somehow evaded Mukundan before going in the central area of the goal.

The Wasps could have made it 3-2 two minutes later, but Mukundan redeemed himself by tipping Priyomov’s spectacular left-footed volley from 20 yards out onto the post.

It eventually ended all square as both sides meet again in the second leg at Choa Chu Kang Stadium on September 19. They will also face each other in a league meeting at the same venue four days prior to that game.

Brunei DPMM FC Head Coach Rene Weber: “I told the players in the dressing room at half time that ‘our team do not play like this’. We lost everything in the first half… we lost passes, we lost organisation. If Warriors scored more, we are finished.

“Second half we started to play football. Our goalkeeper took the ball and started passing to the defenders, whereas in the first half we just played long ball. I’m happy with that and now we have another game (the second leg) to play.”

Warriors FC Head Coach Mirko Grabovac: “First half we played very well… But second half we lost concentration and I don’t know what happened. We should be 3-0 or 4-0 up; we played very good soccer and created good chances.

“I’m not happy that our fitness went down and we should have played more compact at 2-0 up. But I’m still happy with how we played and there’s still the second leg to come.”

Brunei DPMM FC: Haimie Nyaring (GK), Awangku Fakharrazi, Abdul Aziz Tamit, Brian McLean, Suhaimi Sulau (Najib Tarif 76’), Yura Indera Putera (Azwan Saleh 46’), Hendra Azam, Azwan Ali Rahman (Abdul Azizi Rahman 79’), Adi Said, Volodymyr Priyomov, Shah Razen Said (C)

Warriors FC: Mukundan Maran (GK), Emmeric Ong, Kento Fukuda (C), Hafiz Sulaiman, Ismadi Mukhtar, Fadhil Noh, Ammirul Emmran (Khairul Nizam 90’), Ho Wai Loon, Ignatius Ang (Suria Prakash 63’), Tajeli Salamat (Delwinder Singh 75’), Jonathan Behe