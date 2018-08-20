Irfan Fandi says no to Braga after contract negotiations break down

Singapore youngster Irfan Fandi has rejected a contract offer from Sporting Braga to play in the Portuguese league.

The Straits Times reported that the 21-year-old turned down the offer which would have seen Irfan join the club on a four-year contract (two-year deal with the option to extend for another two years).

Had Irfan taken up the offer to play for the Braga U-23 side, he would have been the first Singaporean to ply his trade in Portugal.

The talented youngster had a two-week trial with the club last month but will now stay with the Young Lions for the remainder of the season to prepare for the AFF Suzuki Cup.

This will be the second time a Singapore footballer has rejected a contract from a Portuguese club after Hariss Harun turned down the chance to turn out for Rio Ave in 2013.