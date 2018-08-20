Daniel Agger reveals Singapore’s Alam Shah challenge as “career changing”

Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger revealed that the challenge from Singapore’s Noh Alam Shah was the start of his injury problems that made him to retire from football at the age of 31.



Rafael Benitez took the Liverpool team to Asia in 2009 to play against Thailand and a Singapore Select XI as part of their pre-season preparations.

Having picked up a 1-1 draw in Bangkok against Thailand on July 22 2009, the Reds switched gears and sealed a 5-0 win over Singapore four days later.

This little jump/fall changed everything ⚽️😶 pic.twitter.com/wYEf4fmPJO — Daniel Agger (@DanielAgger) August 19, 2018

Agger was on the pitch against the Singapore side and went in for a high ball in the 78th minute against Alam Shah before crashing to the ground in pain.

He was diagnosed with a back injury and underwent surgery immediately, ruling him out till October that year.

Despite making 153 subsequent appearances after returning from that surgery, Agger has finally revealed that he never felt the same again.

The Danish defender stayed at Liverpool for five years before retiring at the young age of 31, citing how it was better to “top while I’m still ahead.”

Agger took to social media on Sunday to reveal that moment he clashed with Alam Shah, and his Instagram caption made reference to how it “changed everything”.

After leaving Liverpool in 2014, Agger returned to his first club Brondby and made 43 appearances, scoring two goals in the process.