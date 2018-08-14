Fandi brothers’ last game for Young Lions before Portugal comes calling?

The Young Lions will be looking to push on and secure their best finish to a season in 10 years in their remaining four Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches, starting with Brunei DPMM on Wednesday.

It’s been sort of a fun year for the Young Lions, who have defied all expectations to register 19 points this year, with four games to go. Sure, the team could have been in a better position given the superb start to the season they had, but as with all young teams, inconsistency is to be expected.

Incredibly, the Young Lions are in with a shout of securing fifth spot, which Warriors FC currently occupy and that represents a stark improvement from 2017, when they finished bottom of the table with just a solitary win.

Much of the credit has to go to Head Coach Fandi Ahmad, who seem to have worked his magic once more after previously guiding the Young Lions to two third-place finishes in 2004 and 2006.

Having his two older sons – Irfan and Ikhsan – with him in the team has helped too. Afterall, the duo, together with midfielder Hami Syahin, have been integral to the team. Tasked to lead the team, Irfan has blossomed this year and it is without a doubt that Young Lions are a much stronger team when the centre-back is in the side, while Ikhsan has impressed in his second full season by netting six times in 13 outings.

Wednesday match against Brunei DPMM – who are chasing for the second spot – may well be the brothers’ last game of the year in the SPL though. Both have been invited for a trial with Portuguese club Braga and are slated to leave after the game against DPMM.

That could possibly provide the brothers with all the motivation they need, and a win against the Bruneian side will definitely give them a deserving send off in what has been the most exciting Young Lions season in recent years.

While it will be a tough task against DPMM, the Young Lions have already proved they can match the Bruenians, having came close to a securing three points in their first meeting of the season, which ended 1-1. In that game, it was Ikhsan who struck a wonderful goal to give the team the lead, only for Adi Said to peg them back late on.

Furthermore, a defeat against DPMM may allow Geylang International to climb above them in the standings and should that happen, it will surely be a pity considering how the Young Lions have performed this year.

TEAM NEWS

The Young Lions missed both Amer and Adam Hakeem in their weekend game against Balestier, and it is unclear if they can return to the side in time. Taufiq Muqminin continues to be sidelined as well.

Brunei DPMM’s Mojtaba Mollasaraei is a doubt for this game too, after he missed the weekend 2-2 draw against Geylang International.

FORM GUIDE

Young Lions: LWLLW

Brunei DPMM: DLLDW

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

23/05/18: Young Lions 1-1 DPMM – Singapore Premier League

18/07/18: Young Lions 1-2 DPMM – Singapore Premier League

07/07/17: DPMM 7-1 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

13/07/17: Young Lions 0-0 DPMM – Singapore Premier League

26/06/17: DPMM 5-3 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR

Ikhsan Fandi – Young Lions

The striker has already netting against DPMM once this season and has been the most threatening player in the attacking end for the Young Lions. Capable of finding the target from range or score with predatory strikes, what makes Ikhsan so dangerous is his constant movement with or without the ball.

It was his movement that crafted an opportunity for him to conjure up a goal out of nowhere in the meeting between both sides in May, and DPMM have been warned.

Adi Said – DPMM

The DPMM forward has been in such immaculate form that he has outshone not just his older brother Shah razen, but also foreign striker Volodymyr Priyomov as the best player on the team. Equally good at finding the net or setting up his teammates, with 10 goals and nine assists to his name, the Young Lions will need to keep an eye out for Adi throughout 90 minutes, especially since it was the forward who netted a late equaliser in May’s meeting.