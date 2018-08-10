Prakash Raj: Young Lions are capable of winning even though we are young

Young Lions will have a chance to overtake Balestier Khalsa this Sunday at Toa Payoh Stadium and youngster Prakash Raj believes his side have the belief to do so.

In the 2016 and 2017 seasons combined, Young Lions amassed a woeful three wins in total.

But there has been an upswing in fortunes for the national development side in this Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaign, with five wins under their belt and five more games to go.

With that in mind, Prakash Raj believes it is time people gave his team due credit and not underestimate them, even though they do not have the luxury of older and more experienced players.

“In football, any team is capable of winning. We should not have the thinking that just because they (Young Lions) are the younger ones, with no experienced or foreign players, would not be able to win as much as the other teams who have experienced, foreign and even national players,” Prakash said.

“Of course experience plays a big part for every footballer and that is where we have our coaches to guide us along the way. Fandi (Ahmad), Nazri (Nasir) and Subramani are all players with loads of experiences with 100 or more caps for the national team.”

Looking ahead to the game against Balestier, Prakash called on his team to put in another impressive shift and continue to upset the odds. The Young Lions will come into the match after surprising second-placed Tampines Rovers 2-1 in their last game.

“It was a massive win for us because it’s been awhile since the Young Lions took all three points away from the mighty Stags,” he added.

“We’ve lost to them twice already this season and through those two matches we learnt the style of play which they play. One of the key to the victory was that we were all focused to achieve one thing in mind, which is to win.

“This winning mentality helped us not to give up from one goal down and we managed to do a comeback and take the three important points too.

“This Sunday will be a very important one for us as we are on par with Balestier in terms of points and I believe we do want to win this badly and keep our momentum going.”

TEAM NEWS:

No change in team news for Balestier as Raihan Rahman, Khairuddin Omar and Sharin Majid still look to recover from their injuries.

It remains to be seen if Keegan Linderboom and Vedran Mesec are ready to play again too.

R. Aaravin will return from suspension for the Young Lions but Amer Hakeem and Taufiq Muqminin are still doubts.

FORM GUIDE:



Balestier Khalsa FC: LDDDL

Young Lions: LWLLW

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

10/06/18: Young Lions 0-2 Balestier Khalsa – Singapore Premier League

11/04/18: Balestier Khalsa 3-1 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

20/09/17: Young Lions 0-1 Balestier Khalsa – Singapore Premier League

22/06/17: Young Lions 0-0 Balestier Khalsa – Singapore Premier League

02/04/17: Balestier Khalsa 1-0 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:



Fadli Kamis (Balestier Khalsa)

Defenders who can score goals a rarity and Fadli is such a play. Able to operate on either side of defence, Fadli can be counted upon to plug in any gaps at the back. His ability to score from set pieces will also be a bonus for Balestier.

Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Young Lions)

Despite injuries disrupting his season, Zulqarnaen has quietly but effectively made his mark. His ability to dictate play and spread the ball is evident, with three assists in the bag.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Balestier Khalsa Captain Zaiful Nizam: “We lost to Geylang but it wasn’t because we did not play well or attacked. It was just unlucky we didn’t score the goals we needed and they scored from the free-kick after I had made the save.

“For sure Young Lions will be a bit more confident after the win over Tampines. But for young players they can be inconsistent. The win was good for them and it will give them confidence that in football anything can happen. But we will take nothing for granted and work hard to beat them. It’s all about the hard work no matter who we play.

“Obviously we want to win and get the points. We want to get a good run for the final third of the season. We haven’t done as well as we have liked but the target is to win all the remaining games, one game at a time.”

Young Lions Defender Prakash Raj: “A winning mentality helped us not to give up from one goal down against Tampines and we managed to do a comeback and take the three important points too.

“We always aim for the win and that is what has been keeping us striving and achieving some of the good results this season. I believe that if we continue this form and have the correct mentality approaching this game, we will be able to do it and get the three points we want.

“We have some experienced players who have played in the SPL for quite a while and are there to help and guide us along the way too.

“With the likes of Irfan, Ikhsan, Zharfan, Hami, Rusyaidi, Syahrul, Taufiq, Hairul, Aaravin, Joshua, who are all experienced players for their age, it is enough to bolster the team spirit and to have a winning mentality easily but the results do not come easily without hard work.

“In football, any team is capable of winning. Like what coach Fandi tells us constantly, ‘the will must be stronger than the skill’.”