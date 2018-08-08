Singapore Premier League champions Albirex run riot against Brunei DPMM

Albirex Niigata FC (S) stayed on course to go a full Singapore Premier League (SPL) undefeated after a resounding 3-1 away win over Brunei DPMM on Tuesday night.

The White Swans took their record to 18 wins and a draw in 19 matches and kept their dream of becoming the first team to be undefeated in an entire season alive.

Vladimir Priyomov gave the Wasps the lead in the 11th minute from the spot but it was all downhill from then on as the Albirex attacking machine started coming together.

Shuhei Hoshino netted the equaliser in the 26th minute before Riku Moriyasu and Taku Morinaga made sure of the win with goals in the 72nd and 90th minute respectively.

Kazuaki Yoshinaga’s charges have to navigate another five fixtures before they can become the first team to go a full season without defeat.

White Swans’ remaining fixtures for the 2018 SPL season

12 August – Home United vs Albirex

18 August – Albirex vs Geylang International

15 September – Young Lions vs Albirex

23 September – Albirex vs Hougang United

29 September – Warriors FC vs Albirex