Fandi, Man Hon and Alam Shah roll back the years at Our Tampines Hub

Singapore football fans were treated to the glory days of yesteryear when Our Tampines Hub hosted the Our Legends Cup match on August 5 with a slew of the Republic’s football legends putting on a dazzling display.

The Our Legends Cup friendly match between the ex-Tampines Rovers players and Singapore national team legends was part of Our Tampines Hub’s (OTH) first anniversary celebrations.

It was OTH’s way of giving back to the community through the Lion City’s number one sport, football.

“This match between the legends of the Singapore national team and Tampines Rovers was an exhibition match for the fans to come down and enjoy some old-school football from the heroes they grew up with,” said Aizat Ramli, OTH’s venue manager for sports programming.

“It was organized in conjunction with OTH’s first anniversary and also the upcoming National Day festivities. More than a thousand fans turned up for the match which was held on Sunday evening to encourage families to come down and cheer on their heroes. We look forward to organising more of these exhibition matches for the fans.”

Stars like Fandi Ahmad, Rafi Ali, Razali Saad, Samawira Basri, Steven Tan, Indra Sahdan and Nazri Nasir went up against Lee Man Hon, Noh Alam Shah, Aliff Shafaein and Ismail Yunos in a thrilling game which ended 4-4.

An exciting penalty shootout ensued and Tampines Rovers were crowned winners after triumphing 4-2 from the spot.

Photo credit: Our Tampines Hub