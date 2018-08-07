Nine Singapore Premier League and Singapore Cup matches rescheduled

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) have rescheduled nine Singapore Premier League (SPL) and Singapore Cup games in order to end the season early in preparation for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Albirex Niigata FC (S) have already wrapped up the SPL title in July and the remainder of the league games will decide who finishes second to earn a spot in the 2019 AFC Cup.

Along with the Singapore Cup, the Singapore domestic season was due to be completed towards the end of October, but will now finish on October 6 with the Singapore Cup final.

Nine rescheduled matches for SPL and Singapore Cup

SPL: Home United vs Albirex Niigata FC (S) – 11 Aug to 12 Aug

SPL: Tampines Rovers vs Balestier Khalsa – 16 Sep to 15 Sep

SPL: Young Lions vs Brunei DPMM – 18 Sep to 15 Aug

SPL: Balestier Khalsa vs Brunei DPMM – 20 Oct to 29 Sep

SPL: Hougang United vs Geylang International – 20 Oct to 29 Sep

SPL: Warriors FC vs Albirex Niigata FC (S) – 21 Oct to 29 Sep

SPL: Tampines Rovers vs Home United – 21 Oct to 29 Sep

SG Cup: Semifinal 2nd Leg (both games) – 30 Sep to 3 Oct