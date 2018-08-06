Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 17: Ikhsan and Fareez heroics

Fareez Farhan and Ikhsan Fandi were the standout performers in this edition of FOX Sports Asia’s Singapore Premier League (SPL) Team of the Week 17.

While the Singapore Premier League title has been sewn up by Albirex Niigata FC (S), the other teams still put on a show over the course of the week.

Geylang International saw Anders Aplin score his first career goal in a 1-0 win over Balestier Khalsa while the Young Lions came from behind to snatch victory from Tampines Rovers, courtesy of the Fandi brothers getting on the score sheet.

Hougang United also had a good end to the week after succumbing 2-1 to Warriors in midweek. Clement Teo’s charges scored their second league win of the campaign on Sunday with a 3-0 victory over the Eagles at Bedok Stadium.

Find out who were the best 11 players in the SPL from Week 17.

Singapore Premier League Team of the Week 17

Zainol Gulam (Geylang International) – Zainol has been pulling out top saves one after another. His presence cannot be understated, seeing how much calmness he brings to the Eagles. Could be a surprise third-choice option for the Singapore national team if he continues to hold his own.

Illyas Lee (Hougang United) – Lee got stuck in against Geylang and put his body on the line for the cause. He even prevented Fairoz Hasan from scoring what was a certain goal. The former Youth Olympic Games star is finally returning to his true form.

Kento Fukuda (Warriors FC) – Another commanding game at heart of the Warriors defence as he hardly put a foot wrong against the Hougang Attack. Popped up with his second goal in as many games as well. His selection for the Sultan of Selangor’s Cup squad came as no surprise.

Delwinder Singh (Warriors FC) – Delwinder was determined to prove a point to his former side and did so with an all-action display in defence. Was tight on Hougang danger man Fazrul Nawaz and shut out his dangerous runs.

Nazhiim Harman (Young Lions) – The right-back had a nervy start to the game but ended it with a solid, if not spectacular performance at the back. Kept the Tampines attackers at bay down his side with his astute reading of the game and vital interceptions.

Haiqal Pashia (Young Lions) – The winger came on at half-time and provided the spark his team badly needed. Was a threat whenever he had the ball in the attacking third and could have had at least two assists had his teammates been more clinical.

Amirul Adli (Tampines Rovers) – The youngster has been in fine form for Tampines of late and he shone again this week. A commanding presence in the midfield amid a lacklustre Stags side, he netted a fine long-range effort to open the scoring and was a constant threat despite his team going down 2-1.

Firdaus Kasman (Warriors FC) – The Warriors midfielder came on when the tide was turning against his side against Hougang and managed to give his side the presence that they lacked in the middle of the park. Capped the good performance off with a superb ball over the top which led to Jonathan Behe converting the winning goal.

Justin Hui (Hougang United) – Hui put in a tireless shift and was duly rewarded with a well-taken goal. He hassled incessantly, refusing to give the Geylang midfielders any breathing space. A terrier-like showing that outlines his immense potential.

Fareez Farhan (Hougang United) – Fareez constantly tormented Geylang with his direct runs. His deliveries were on point and he showed great grit to hold off a marker before shrugging off the attention of two others to score. His outstanding display was a key reason for Hougang securing their second win of the season.

Ikhsan Fandi (Young Lions) – The striker was a menace for the Tampines backline throughout the game and turned the game around for the Young Lions with his goal. Played his role to perfection, and veteran Mustafic Fahrudin struggled to keep up with him all game.