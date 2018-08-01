Japan-bound Anders Aplin’s goal enough to give Geylang victory over Balestier

Anders Aplin scored the only goal of the game as Geylang International won their fifth game of the season against Balestier Khalsa in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) on Wednesday night.

Anders Aplin fired in his first-ever career goal as Geylang International edged Balestier Khalsa 1-0 at Bedok Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old struck in the 73rd minute and helped the Eagles earn their first home win in this Singapore Premier League campaign.

It was not the prettiest of goals to score and came as a result of the team’s effort, Anders admitted, after Zaiful Nizam had parried Fumiya Kogure’s free-kick onto the bar and he reacted quickest to nod home the rebound.

“I am very happy about the goal, it was our first three points at Bedok Stadium and the boys are very happy about it,” Anders said.

“I can attribute this to the whole team, we may not be the most experienced or talented team but we worked very hard so credit to them.”

Indeed, the story could have been all so different in the 11th minute, had Noor Akid Nordin converted his thumping effort in a rather drab affair.

The next chance of the half fell to Afiq Yunos in the 17th minute but his firm header went straight at Zaiful Nizam and that was all the goal-mouth action witnessed in the first half.

The fixture remained at a deadlock after the break, with both sides resorting to punts from distance as they sought to nudge ahead.

Balestier’s Huzaifah Aziz curled a free-kick just wide, while his counterparts Kogure and Yuki Ichikawa followed suit from distance in a game which was screaming for a goal.

Huzaifah even went for a cheeky deadball from an acute angle, forcing Zainol Gulam into a save at his near post in the 71st minute.

What would eventually turn out to be the winning goal finally came in the 73rd minute, when Anders saw his chance and forced the ball over the line.

There were a few more half-hearted chances to come, but they all proved feeble and allowed Geylang to climb within touching distance of Young Lions and Balestier Khalsa in the standings.

Geylang Head Coach Usui Hirotaka was clearly relieved Anders finally broke his duck, after converting the defender into a striker this season.

“His playing was good. He held the ball up well and I didn’t expect him to score today but this is a good present for him. These three months he worked hard to recover his fitness from injury and this was his reward,” Hirotaka said.

Geylang will play again four days later, taking on Hougang United FC at Bedok Stadium. Balestier will face the Cheetahs at Hougang Stadium on August 15.

What else they said:

Geylang International FC Head Coach Usui Hirotaka: “I must first apologise to the fans and supporters we took so long to win our home game. They have waited for four months and I want to thank everyone, especially the players for today’s win.

“It’s good today, everything was good, we controlled the game and we were under pressure to win at Bedok Stadium. Balestier could get a point against Albirex so we were under pressure to play them too.”

Balestier Khalsa FC Head Coach Marko Kraljevic: “Up front, in the attacking third we were not good and that is our biggest problem. Today the quality we needed to make something happen was not good enough.

“One mistake punished us and that is all. We should have gotten a draw but they punished us with our mistake and we did not do the same when they made a mistake, so that is the difference.”

Geylang International FC: Zainol Gulam (GK), Anders Aplin (C), Jufri Taha, Darren Teh, Ryan Syaffiq (Ahmad Zaki 90’), Fuad Ramli (Cameron Ayrton Bell 69’), Fumiya Kogure, Ryson Yap (Azhar Sairudin 69’), Danish Irfan, Afiq Yunos, Yuki Ichikawa

Balestier Khalsa FC: Zaiful Nizam (GK) (C), Fadli Kamis, Shaqi Sulaiman, Nurisham Jupri (Akbar Shah Zainudeen 86’), Hazzuwan Halim, Huzaifah Aziz, Sufianto Salleh (Fariz Faizal 70’), Sheikh Abdul Hadi, Ahmad Syahir, Noor Akid Nordin, Vrebac Sanjin