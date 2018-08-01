Kento Fukuda and Jon Behe give Warriors three points against Hougang

Kento Fukuda and Jonathan Behe gave Warriors FC a 2-1 win over Hougang United in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) on Wednesday night.

Chang Jo-Yoon’s debut for Hougang United was overshadowed by Jonathan Behe, whose late goal ensured Warriors FC claimed a valuable 2-1 away win against Hougang United at Hougang Stadium on Wednesday night.

Hougang thought they have done enough to earn a point after Iqbal Hussain netted early in the second half to cancel out Kento Fukuda’s first-half opener for the Warriors.

However Behe scored 12 minutes from time for his 14th goal of the season, earning his side a third straight Singapore Premier League (SPL) win in the process.

The result left Hougang 10 points adrift at the bottom, while Warriors now have a five-point gap between them and sixth-placed Balestier Khalsa.

Hougang started off the more energetic of the two sides and could have scored after just four minutes. However loan signing Fazrul Nawaz volleyed wide from range after receiving Fareez Farhan’s knock-on.

Warriors gradually settled in and opened the scoring on 17 minutes.

Tajeli Salamat’s precise outswinging corner picked out Fukuda, who connected well with a stooping header that evaded Hougang goalkeeper Khairulhin Khalid before flying into the bottom right corner for his second goal in as many games.

Hougang were stung into action and created a glut of opportunities thereafter without scoring.

First it was Captain Nurhilmi Jasni who scuffed a volley over from just outside the area in the 19th minute after being teed up by Antoine Viterale.

Two minutes later, Fareez shot over from 10 yards out after Fazrul did well to draw away a couple of defenders in the area.

The best chance came on 25 minutes when Viterale was sent through on goal by a superb Fazrul through ball, but the French-Italian forward shot wide of the left-hand post with just Warriors custodian Mukundan Maran to beat.

The Cheetahs carried that momentum into the second half and duly grabbed a deserved equaliser three minutes after the restart.

The ever-hardworking Fazrul worked out some space on the edge of the box for Iqbal, who then advanced into the area before firing a fierce snapshot which Mukundan had a touch to but failed to keep out – breaking a seven-game goal drought in the process.

Clement Teo’s charges could have made it 2-1 on 52 minutes swiftly after, but Fazrul was twice denied by Mukundan after going clear.

The visiting Warriors also had their chances to find a second, but Behe twice spurned teasing right-wing deliveries from Emmeric Ong.

Going for the jugular, Hougang threw on new signing Chang to replace Viterale for the last 20 minutes. His introduction added impetus into the attacking third as they nearly netted on 76 minutes.

Nurhilmi raced down almost half of the pitch following a breakaway, before contriving to thrash over the bar from just outside the area.

They were made to pay for that miss as the Warriors went on to score the winning goal two minutes later.

From a long ball, Behe expertly sidestepped the onrushing Khairulhin before slotting home into an empty net to send the visiting fans into ruptures.

Credit to Hougang, they kept pushing in the dying stages. However Mukundan stood strong in the Warriors goal to repel efforts from Chang and Iqbal to preserve the points for his side.

Hougang have little time to rest as they travel to Bedok Stadium to face Geylang International in a rescheduled game on Sunday, while Warriors enjoy a two-week break before hosting Tampines Rovers on Wednesday, August 15.

Hougang United FC Caretaker Head Coach Clement Teo: “Honestly I cannot ask for more. The players showed fantastic mentality and we kept pushing – I’m proud of them. Apart from the goals, Warriors did not threaten us at all. This is football.

“Our game plan was to put Chang in around 60 minutes. But after the equaliser, we were going ahead (on momentum) and it’s motivating to see the locals pushing. We are naturally happy with Iqbal because he’s working doubly hard in training. From now on, every game is like a cup final for us.”

Warriors FC Head Coach Mirko Grabovac: “In the SPL, you have to concentrate for 90 minutes. Hougang have many good players, but we were the better team tonight. We were disciplined – just that for some parts of the game, some of the players were playing for themselves instead of playing for the team.

“I’m happy today Iggy (Ignatius Ang) came back (after injury) and Firdaus (Kasman) made an impact off the bench. (Ho Wai) Loon is also recovering… Now we have to try and do something to push into the top four. We’re also looking to do something in the (Singapore) Cup.”

Hougang United FC: Khairulhin Khalid (GK), Muhaimin Suhaimi, Illyas Lee, Fabian Kwok, Faiz Salleh, Justin Hui (Syukri Bashir 83’), Antoine Viterale (Stanely Ng 76’), Iqbal Hussain, Nurhilmi Jasni (C), Fareez Farhan (Chang Jo-Yoon 70’), Fazrul Nawaz

Warriors FC: Mukundan Maran (GK), Emmeric Ong, Delwinder Singh, Kento Fukuda (C), Daniel Shafiq (Firdaus Kasman 51’), Fadhil Noh (Poh Yi Feng 65’), Ismadi Mukhtar, Ammirul Emmran, Sahil Suhaimi, Tajeli Salamat (Ignatius Ang 79’), Jonathan Behe