Singapore name 20-man squad for Sultan of Selangor’s Cup clash

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced a 20-man squad for the 2018 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup scheduled for August 25.

This will be the 17th edition of the glamorous affair and the match between the Singapore Selection and Selangor Selection will be played at the Shah Alam Stadium in Selangor, Malaysia.

The team will be coached by Aidil Sharin and six Singapore Premier League clubs will have representatives in the squad. Legendary striker Noh Alam Shah will be the team manager for the Singapore Selection side.

Aidil has opted for familiarity with nine of his Home United players joining him on tour while Warriors FC, Albirex Niigata FC (S), Young Lions, Balestier Khalsa and Tampines Rovers are also involved.

Singapore football fans can look forward to the dream strike combination of Adam Swandi, Song Ui-young, Shuhei Hoshino and Shahril Ishak while Warriors duo Kento Fukuda and Ho Wai Loon provide defensive steel at the back.

In midfield, the likes of Izzdin Shafiq, Yasir Hanapi and Huzaifah Aziz will be tasked to pull the strings and provide the ammunition.

2018 Sultan of Selangor’s 20-man squad

Goalkeepers: Zaiful Nizam, Rudy Khairullah

Defenders: Faizal Roslan, Irfan Najeeb, Shakir Hamzah, Ho Wai Loon, Kento Fukuda

Midfielders: Adam Swandi, Aqhari Abdullah, Hafiz Nor, Haiqal Pashia, Hami Syahin, Huzaifah Aziz, Izzdin Shafiq, M. Anumanthan, Yasir Hanapi

Forwards: Shahril Ishak Ryutaro Megumi, Song Ui-Young, Shuhei Hoshino

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

Date Time Match 25 August 2018

Saturday 5.00pm Singapore-Selangor Schools Challenge Cup 8.00pm Singapore Veterans vs Selangor Veterans 9.00pm Singapore Selection vs Selangor Selection

