Singapore name 20-man squad for Sultan of Selangor’s Cup clash

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced a 20-man squad for the 2018 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup scheduled for August 25.
This will be the 17th edition of the glamorous affair and the match between the Singapore Selection and Selangor Selection will be played at the Shah Alam Stadium in Selangor, Malaysia.
The team will be coached by Aidil Sharin and six Singapore Premier League clubs will have representatives in the squad. Legendary striker Noh Alam Shah will be the team manager for the Singapore Selection side.
Aidil has opted for familiarity with nine of his Home United players joining him on tour while Warriors FC, Albirex Niigata FC (S), Young Lions, Balestier Khalsa and Tampines Rovers are also involved.
Singapore football fans can look forward to the dream strike combination of Adam Swandi, Song Ui-young, Shuhei Hoshino and Shahril Ishak while Warriors duo Kento Fukuda and Ho Wai Loon provide defensive steel at the back.
In midfield, the likes of Izzdin Shafiq, Yasir Hanapi and Huzaifah Aziz will be tasked to pull the strings and provide the ammunition.
2018 Sultan of Selangor’s 20-man squad
Goalkeepers: Zaiful Nizam, Rudy Khairullah
Defenders: Faizal Roslan, Irfan Najeeb, Shakir Hamzah, Ho Wai Loon, Kento Fukuda
Midfielders: Adam Swandi, Aqhari Abdullah, Hafiz Nor, Haiqal Pashia, Hami Syahin, Huzaifah Aziz, Izzdin Shafiq, M. Anumanthan, Yasir Hanapi
Forwards: Shahril Ishak Ryutaro Megumi, Song Ui-Young, Shuhei Hoshino
SCHEDULE OF MATCHES
|Date
|Time
|Match
|25 August 2018
Saturday
|5.00pm
|Singapore-Selangor Schools Challenge Cup
|8.00pm
|Singapore Veterans vs Selangor Veterans
|9.00pm
|Singapore Selection vs Selangor Selection
STATISTICS
|Selection Match
|Veterans Match
|Schools Challenge Cup
|SINGAPORE Win
|7
|4
|1
|SELANGOR Win
|7
|5
|0
|Joint Winners
|1
|6
|1