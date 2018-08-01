Former LionsXII defender Zakir Samsudin joins Balestier Khalsa

Former LionsXII and Warriors FC defender Zakir Samsudin has joined Balestier Khalsa for the remainder of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season.

Zakir made his professional debut under V. Selveraj at Warriors in 2013 and went on to make a name for himself as a versatile wing-back who loves to go on the overlap.

He stopped his football commitments to complete his National Service term in 2017 but is ready to make his return to the professional game.

Having completed his National Service earlier this year, Zakir has been training with the Tigers of Toa Payoh under the watchful eye of head coach Marko Kraljevic.

“Zakir joined us a few weeks ago and I didn’t know much about him,” Kraljevic told FOX Sports Asia. “He has been impressive in training, can play a few positions and is left-footed.

“We needed a left winger badly so hopefully he can help us with some extra penetration and delivering of crosses. He has a good attitude so I’m happy to have him with us.”

Zakir’s arrival will be a timely boost as Balestier seek to continue their return to form after becoming the first team to stop league champions Albirex Niigata FC (S) from maximum points in their last outing.

“I recently finished my National Service and was looking for a club. I’m really glad that Balestier came in to give me the opportunity. I’m looking forward to contributing to the team for the rest of the season.”