Kazuaki Yoshinaga: Foundation for Albirex’s SPL glory was laid 15 years ago

Albirex Niigata FC (S) head coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga explains that the club’s success in recent years was based on the foundations laid some 15 years ago.

The Japanese outfit made its debut in the S.League in 2004 and failed to win any silverware initially until 2011 when they won their first trophy, the Singapore League Cup.

It has since been a golden streak as the White Swans added 12 more trophies to a bulging cabinet at the Jurong East Stadium.

While some may say their dominance of Singapore domestic football is a given because they are allowed to bring in Japanese players, it must be said that every season, the club heads back to Japan to recruit fresh University players and are never afraid to allow their star names to leave for greener pastures.

This season, they set out to help develop local footballers by making the unprecedented move of signing two Singapore players – Adam Swandi and Shahul Rayyan – to their playing roster.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw at the Toa Payoh Stadium saw them claim a third successive Singapore Premier League title and the club have now won all domestic trophies available in the last three years.

Head Coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga only joined the club at the start of the 2017 campaign and became the eighth manager of the club.

He has yet to taste defeat in all competitions Albirex has competed in but refused to claim any credit, preferring to highlight the good work done over the past 15 years.

“We are happy to clinch the title, this is our club’s 15th anniversary and all these 15 years have been spent building up our foundation for what we are achieving right now. There was a lot of hard work put in these 15 years so we hope we can push on further after clinching this title,” Yoshinaga told FOX Sports Asia.

“I have good support from the club’s staffs, the players have worked very hard and the fans they have always been there cheering us all the way to the victory. So from my heart, thank you and congratulations to everyone in the Albirex family.”

Even though Sunday’s draw was enough to claim the league title, Yoshinaga was a picture of glumness when the full-time whistle rang.

He was seen standing alongside club chairman Daisuke Korenaga as both men reflected on the end of their 17-match winning streak.

When asked for his thoughts on sealing his second league title, the Japanese tactician delved into how his team had let themselves down by not playing to their full capabilities and that there will be no title celebrations until the end of the campaign.

Yoshinaga said: “Although we created some chances, there was a lack in precision, so we couldn’t get the goals we wanted. So this is something we have to work on.

“I rather concentrate on what the boys can improve on. I think the boys realise now they have a lot to improve and when we go back to the training ground, I hope they will work harder so that the next match will be better.

“Yes we won the title but we must continue to stay humble and finish the season strong with the Singapore Cup coming up.”

Despite an end to their winning streak, Albirex can still finish the season by going undefeated for an entire season along with a record points haul.

They are also due to open their Singapore Cup title defence next month against Hougang United.

Photo credit: Albirex Niigata FC (S)