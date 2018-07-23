Marko Kraljevic: We didn’t want Albirex celebrating at Toa Payoh

Balestier Khalsa became the first team to stop Albirex Niigata FC (S) from winning in the SPL this season and Marko Kraljevic could not be happier.

After Kenya Takahashi gave the White Swans a first-half lead at Toa Payoh Stadium, a stunning equaliser from Hazzuwan Halim saw the Tigers snatch a deserved point.

The 1-1 draw saw Albirex win a third successive Singapore Premier League (SPL) title but put an end to their 17-game winning streak.

Head Coach Kraljevic was proud of the manner his boys stood up to the challenge against the Japanese outfit and revealed that they didn’t want to see Albirex celebrating on their turf.

“We are very happy we are the first ones to stop Albirex this season. This is what top clubs in Singapore are supposed to do and we (Balestier) had to do it for them,” Kraljevic told FOX Sports Asia.

“We didn’t want to let them celebrate (at Toa Payoh) but they are still champions anyway, they played the best football this year and are rightfully champions. Of course I’m happy with my boys, they worked very hard and it was really tough. It’s not easy playing them, they have many players running off the ball and we had to track back. It was a hard job and the boys did a great job.”

Kraljevic was also quick to throw his support behind Captain Zaiful Nizam who allowed Takahashi’s innocuous free-kick out of his grasp for the opening goal.

“Zaiful has saved us a thousand times and he has played under me since I joined in 2014 and he has not missed a single league game. He let in that goal but mentally we were strong, we kept our shape and we had to counter attack.” he added.

As for whether Hazzuwan’s stunning goal is good enough to win the SPL Goal of the Season award, the Croatian tactician reckons it was one of the best he has seen.

He said: “It was a world class goal, The ball came to him as a surprise but he saw the goalkeeper was off his line and it was a really good goal. I needed something special and this was something special, Hazzuwan did it for us.”

Balestier will now have a full week to recover before they travel to Bedok Stadium to take on Geylang International FC on August 1.